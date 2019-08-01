LONGVIEW — A former Longview village president has formed a group opposed to the village board’s newly filed lawsuit against a wind farm under construction.
Bill Thomas, who served as village president from 1991 to 1999, announced the formation of an organization called the Longview Better Government Committee.
Thomas said he does not support the village board’s suit against EDP Renewables and its Harvest Ridge Wind Farm, which is under construction in nearby Douglas County.
“I believe this is Douglas County’s fight,” said Thomas. “I don’t think Longview has any business getting involved with a lawsuit. I think it is a waste of money and sets a bad precedent.”
Thomas said he originally agreed to chair a committee to research zoning of wind turbines in Longview.
“The whole idea was to find out what we could do and come up with a franchise agreement with the wind farm,” he said. “A month later, the village board blew it out of the water by filing this lawsuit.”
Thomas said the goal of his new committee will be “to bring about honest debate and present factual information to citizens.”
For more information on Thomas’ group, call 217-369-6551.