Ex-trooper gets probation, must pay partial restitution in 2016 fatal crash
DECATUR — A 57-year-old retired Illinois State trooper whose driving killed a Decatur woman five years ago has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Macon County Judge Tom Griffith declined to impose a jail sentence on Jeffrey Denning, who pleaded guilty in January to misdemeanor reckless conduct for driving in a manner that killed Kelly Wilson, 26, on May 7, 2016.
“I don’t have adequate words. I have children of my own,” Denning said. “I spent my whole career trying to make the roadways safer and this is counter to all I have done. All I can say is I am extremely sorry.”
Denning was the only state trooper on duty in Decatur and in Macon County at 11 p.m. on May 7, 2016, when he heard a radio dispatch that a Mahomet police officer had been shot some 40 miles to the east.
Thinking that the shooter, Dracy “Clint” Pendleton, might head west on Interstate 72, the master sergeant gunned his squad car engine headed north on Oakland Avenue in a vain attempt to cut Pendleton off. Reaching a speed of 109 mph, Denning had his lights on but his siren was not in a constant mode.
Miss Wilson had stopped at the T intersection on Harrison Street, looked both ways, according to a witness, then made a left turn to go south on Oakland when Denning hit the driver’s side of her Honda Odyssey van.
Illinois State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor Ed Parkinson said the van “barrel rolled” four times before coming to rest on its roof. Denning’s squad came to rest in the center turn lane. A witness said he had made a last-second attempt to avoid hitting her. It took emergency responders an hour to get him out of his car. His leg was severely damaged and his right hip shattered, effectively ending his career.
Criminal charges were filed against Denning in December 2018. Parkinson dismissed a more serious charge of reckless homicide against Denning.
He urged Griffith to impose a jail sentence and asked for some restitution toward the more than $22,000 in funeral expenses that Leo and Kathy Wilson incurred burying their youngest daughter, who is survived by two daughters of her own.
“It was not a crime of intent but it is a crime,” Parkinson said, “a tragedy.”
“He didn’t go a little bit over 35 mph. It was 74 miles over the speed limit,” Parkinson said.
Denning’s attorney, Jay Elmore of Springfield, said Denning was a 1985 Millikin University graduate who taught high school history for two years and was a Macon County probation officer for eight years after that. He joined the Illinois State police in 1995 and worked until the May 2016 crash, then retired in 2018.
Elmore called his client, who now mows grass, a servant.
“He was not a taker. He was and still is a giver,” said Elmore, who gave the judge 67 letters of support for his client.
He conceded Denning was driving too fast but noted that the autopsy on Miss Wilson revealed her blood-alcohol level was 0.09 percent and that she had the by-products of cannabis in her system and had sent two text messages in the two minutes prior to the collision.
“I don’t say those things ... to run her down. It’s important for the court to know about her decisions, “ Elmore said. “Certainly Jeff contributed to the accident and we have said so by pleading guilty. It looks to me like she was just as liable.“
Leo Wilson looked at his wife and another daughter in court and shook his head at the conclusion of the hour-long hearing. He read aloud his victim impact statement for Griffith while a victim advocate read Kathy and Megan Wilsons’ thoughts on their loss into the record.
Griffith ordered Denning to pay $5,000 in restitution, noting he had never been asked for that in a misdemeanor case before. Denning must also perform 300 hours of public service.
After the hearing, Leo Wilson called the sentence “totally ridiculous” and expressed his disgust at Elmore for “dragging her through the coals.”
“No one is going to see a speeding bullet,” Wilson said.
The surviving family of Miss Wilson has filed suit against the state of Illinois in the Court of Claims.
Decatur and Springfield attorney Tim Shay is representing them, seeking millions of dollars on behalf of Miss Wilson’s children, now ages 12 and 7.
He said the case is set to be tried Oct. 17.
Pendleton was killed in a shootout with police in southern Illinois a week after the accident. Jeremy Scharlow, the Mahomet police officer who was shot, recovered but later left police work.