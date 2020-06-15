URBANA — A former University of Illinois police officer accused of raping four women has been given permission to proceed in his case without a lawyer.
Champaign County Judge Roger Webber granted the request made by 49-year-old Jerald “Jerry” Sandage, after asking Sandage a series of questions to make sure he understood his rights and what he’d be giving up.
Sandage responded “yes” to every question, saying he understood that he has a right to an attorney and that one would be appointed for him if he couldn’t afford it.
He also said he understood several other admonitions from Webber, among them that representing himself without a lawyer would involve more than just “telling your story,” that a lawyer could provide him invaluable assistance, that he wouldn’t be given special privileges or extra time simply because he didn’t have a lawyer and that prosecutors could take advantage of his ignorance of the law.
Sandage further said he understood Webber’s warning that there won’t be a “stand-by” lawyer appointed to sit in at the trial, should Sandage change his mind and decide he needs a lawyer after all.
“So once the trial starts, you are on your own,” Webber cautioned.
Given that Sandage still wanted to proceed on his own, Webber vacated the appointment of public defender Dan Taylor to represent Sandage in this case.
Sandage faces considerable prison time if convicted of all the charges against him. The sentences for each must be served consecutively, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink.
Sandage has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault in connection with one woman, one count of criminal sexual assault in connection with another, one count of criminal sexual abuse with a third woman and two counts of criminal sexaul assault involvingt a fourth woman, plus two counts of intimidation related to the fourth victim.
For each of the criminal sexual assault cases, Sandage faces a potential four to 15 years in prison if he is convicted. He faces one-to-three years or probation for the criminal sexual abuse case and two-to-10 years for intimidation.
Sandage said nothing in the courtroom, other than agreeing he understood everything. But he did ask the judge about one question about how he would review certain evidence without access to electronic equipment at the Piatt County Jail, where he’s being held in lieu of bond.
Webber advised him to review what he currently has and bring a motion to him later if he needs help with access, and it would be addressed then.
Sandage was a UI police officer for 12 years, and resigned in February.
He also faces seven counts of official misconduct charged this past December for allegedly using police resources to look up personal information on women both while he was on and off duty. He is being represented in that case by a Bloomington attorney, Alferink said.
A trial date hasn’t been set for on the sexual assault and intimidation charges, she said.