URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly fled from police and clipped an officer with a car mirror a year ago has been acquitted of the allegations.
Judge Heidi Ladd found former University of Illinois student Charles Edge, 22, not guilty by reason of insanity of aggravated fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery to a police officer. She also acquitted him of driving under the influence.
The charges stemmed from odd behavior by Edge on June 19, 2018.
At the time of his arrest, UI police spokesman Pat Wade said an officer pulled Edge over near First and Healey streets and gave him a warning for using his cellphone while driving about 12:50 a.m.
However, Edge didn’t leave after the officer was finished and stared straight ahead and was sweating. When the officer started back to check on him, Edge took off fast.
He was stopped a second time about 30 minutes later in Urbana and, because of his condition, an officer thought he might be under the influence of something and called for the help of another officer.
As police talked to him, Edge took off again, clipping UI Officer Doug Beckman with a side-view mirror.
Because of his speed, officers chose not to chase him but found him at his home on White Street in Champaign about 20 minutes later and arrested him.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott and Edge’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, agreed that Ladd should read the reports of the UI officers about the incidents and the evaluation of Champaign psychiatrist Albert Lo, who opined that Edge was unable to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.
Ladd did that and found Edge not guilty by reason of insanity for the aggravated battery to Beckman and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
She also found there was no evidence to support the suggestion that Edge was driving under the influence and acquitted him of that charge.
Edge will be sent to a Department of Human Services facility, where mental-health officials will decide the appropriate treatment for him. If it’s determined he needs inpatient treatment, he cannot be held for longer than seven years, which would have been the maximum sentence for his most serious offense, Schott said.
Ladd set a review hearing for Sept. 20.