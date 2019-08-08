DANVILLE — A former Vermilion County finance director, Nikki Bogart, is continuing to pursue a wrongful-termination lawsuit against the county and state Rep. Mike Marron.
But this time, the filing is in circuit court rather than the federal level, where her previous complaint was dismissed by U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce.
The six-count complaint that seeks more than $50,000 in damages was filed Feb. 21 in Vermilion County Circuit Court but is just now starting to move forward, with parties being summoned. Those include Marron, who was Vermilion County Board chairman in January 2015, when Bogart was terminated as county finance director, a post she’d held since July 2007.
The suit alleges that Marron — who was elected state representative in the 104th District in 2018 — suddenly and unexpectedly fired Bogart for political reasons rather than job performance.
Marron, a Republican, was elected by the 27-member county board as its full-time chairman in late 2014, two years after Bogart unsuccessfully ran for county recorder as the Democratic Party’s nominee. She had also actively campaigned for other Democratic candidates.
About a month after Marron took the chairman’s job, he fired Bogart.
In the federal lawsuit, the county and Marron maintained that Bogart was fired for insubordination, gross misconduct, negligence, inefficiency and lack of cooperation and communication with Marron.
Bogart and her attorney argued that she was highly qualified for her job and performed in an efficient, nonpartisan way, gaining merit-based pay increases and positive performance reviews and never receiving any disciplinary action or complaints about her work.
While the First Amendment prohibits a government employee from being fired for political beliefs, there’s an exception — known as the Elrod-Branti exception — for employees in a confidential or policy-making position for which political affiliation is an appropriate requirement.
Bruce ruled that Bogart’s position as finance director fell under that exception. He wrote that “even if the court were to determine that (Bogart) were terminated due to her political affiliation, because her position was such that her political affiliation was a legitimate and relevant consideration, the Elrod-Branti exception would apply.”
The judge also dismissed the remaining state law claims in the federal complaint and said they could be refiled at the circuit court level.
Bogart’s attorney, Charleston-based Jacob Smallhorn, said the allegations in the new suit are the same, but they’re now pleading state causes of action.
He cited a state statute — the Local Governmental Employees Political Rights Act — which prevents people from punishing others who campaign for or against a political candidate or exercise their political rights.
The act defines political rights as including campaigning for or against political candidates and seeking public office.
“You can’t fire people just because you don’t like their politics,” said Smallhorn, who did not represent Bogart in her federal lawsuit.
The first two counts allege that the county and Marron violated the Local Governmental Employees Political Rights Act. The third count alleges retaliatory discharge. Two others allege intentional infliction of emotional distress while the last count alleges intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.
The lawsuit states that Bogart reasonably expected to earn an additional $1.6 million in salary until she retired as finance director at the age of 65, and an additional $580,654 in retirement benefits.
Attorney Michael Condon, who is representing the county and Marron, said the federal court has already reviewed her lawsuit and threw it out, she appealed, and that court affirmed the dismissal.
He said he intends to file a motion to dismiss this state complaint as well, adding that it is “meritless and ultimately will be dismissed.”