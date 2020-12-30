'Exactly how Coach would have wanted it'
On July 25, the Champaign-Urbana, University of Illinois and college basketball communities lost a legend.
Lou Henson, the UI’s all-time winningest basketball coach, passed away at age 88 after a long battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, viral encephalitis and pre-leukemia.
What followed next was an extraordinary and hush-hush act of kindness and selflessness by wife Mary, the love of Lou’s life for 65 years; daughters Lori, Lisa and Leigh Anne; and the rest of the Henson family.
***
In a normal, non-pandemic time, the celebration of life for Lou Henson would have filled State Farm Center with mourners. Given his stature in the game (he is a finalist for election to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame), a who’s who of coaches, administrators and former players would have descended on C-U for the funeral.
But the Henson family knew they couldn’t let that happen: The risk from COVID-19 was too great. The last thing the Hensons wanted was to put anyone in danger or to create a super-spreader event.
For safety’s sake, the Hensons went to great lengths to limit the amount of information shared with anyone outside the immediate family.
The few who were told were asked to keep it private. It was a difficult decision, but necessary. Everyone respected the family’s wishes.
The news did not leak on Twitter or Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram. National writers did not have “sources” telling them a word. ESPN’s “crawl” mentioned nothing of it.
In other communities, it might have been impossible to keep it quiet. Not in Champaign-Urbana, where privacy is valued. The secret was safe.
Those who talked to Mary about it after the fact all said the same thing: “It was the right thing to do.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Surrounded by family, Henson passed away on a Saturday, July 25.
Working with Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy, the funeral was set for Wednesday morning, July 29.
The family wanted to have the funeral earlier in the week, but arrangements couldn’t be made in time.
There was no indoor service at the Hensons’ church, First Baptist at Savoy. Instead, 20 family members attended a touching event at Champaign’s Roselawn Cemetery.
Large American and Illini flags flew above the service, whipping in the wind.
The service was filmed by the Hensons’ grandson, Will Edison, a professional videographer. The family wanted to be able to share it later with extended family members and friends.
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Passersby certainly would have noticed there was a ceremony going on, but there was no indication it was Henson being laid to rest.
Henson’s pastor, Chuck Moore, opened with Psalm 16.
“As I was reading these words, I thought to myself ‘They reflect the very witness of Lou.’
“‘Because you are so close to me Lord and are always available, my confidence will never be shaken. For I experience your presence every moment of my life. My heart and my soul are filled with joy. My body will rest and I will feel secure. For you will never abandon me to the realms of the dead nor will allow your servant to experience corruption for you bring me a continued revelation of resurrected life, a pathway to the beauty that I will experience when I see you face to face.’”
With traffic noise in the background, Pastor Moore offered comfort and hope to the small gathering of Henson’s family.
The song “Because He Lives” by Alabama was played early in the service.
Pastor Moore mentioned basketball during his remarks. Specifically, he brought up the many comebacks by the “Flyin’ Illini” on their march to the 1989 Final Four.
He tied the on-court success to the many personal comebacks by Henson. Diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in 2003, he recovered and overcame medical setbacks. He never stopped trying, getting back on the golf course and in the swimming pool. He played bridge both for fun and to keep his mind sharp. And he followed basketball as if he had a game to coach the next day.
Henson’s willingness to battle against the odds inspired friends and strangers alike. For years, he received calls, cards and letters, thanking him for his positive attitude in the face of adversity. The letters mentioned his courage.
The service closed with “Blessed Assurance” by Alan Jackson.
Henson loved country music. His favorites were the Statler Brothers, who he saw perform and met after he retired as coach.
Had the service been inside a church or at State Farm Center, country music would have been part of the program.
As the service ended, there were hugs among the mask-wearing family members. And tears.
The service lasted less than 18 minutes. As was pointed out, Henson would have appreciated the brevity. Part of his humble, Okay, Okla., nature was to let the spotlight shine elsewhere and put others ahead of himself.
After the service — as the story of Henson’s death broke at news-gazette.com — attendees returned to the Henson home on Bedford Drive and had a socially-distanced meal together.
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Henson’s spirit lives on in Mary, Lori, Lisa, Leigh Anne, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Mary follows basketball like her husband. She was tuned in to Northwestern’s upset against Michigan State on Dec. 20, spotting Wildcats athletic director Jim Phillips, a Henson protege, during the telecast.
Phillips, who will soon be the new ACC commissioner, considered Henson as a second father. Their last communication, they exchanged messages on Father’s Day. Phillips listens to the recording when he needs a pick-me-up.
Phillips was not surprised when the family decided to delay a celebration of life to a safer time. To Philips, it summed up who Lou and Mary Henson have always been.
He called it “exceptionally beautiful. Exactly how Coach would have wanted it.”
❖ ❖ ❖ ❖
Mary considered spending time at the family home in New Mexico but decided to remain in Champaign. She is staying safe and keeps in contact with her daughters, grandkids and friends.
Mary and Lou never discussed his service. They talked only about life going forward.
Henson survived 17 years after his cancer diagnosis, the First Couple of C-U feeling lucky and thankful to have that amount of time together.
Because of Henson’s compromised immune system, they got used to wearing masks long before COVID-19.
Mary, Coach Henson and their daughters had experienced deep grief in the past. Mary and Lou’s only son, Lou Jr.. tragically passed away in a 1992 auto accident.
They had a funeral at First Baptist. Lou Jr. is buried near his father.
Today, Lou is always on Mary’s mind. For their 65 years together, she was his greatest advocate. That relationship hasn’t changed.
Mary, so quiet during the week, was gracious enough to discuss her husband’s impact on Aug. 1 on WDWS 1400-AM’s popular Saturday morning radio show — exactly a week after Lou’s death.
The timing — and her tone – was right, Mary rattling off some of the many messages she received since Lou’s passing, expressing thanks to everyone who reached out.
“It’s nice to be here,” she said, directing her first public comments to co-hosts Loren Tate and Steve Kelly but, really, to anyone listening. “It’s good to see old friends again.”
