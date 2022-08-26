'Excessive sideburns,' satanic symbols, saggy pants, net shirts and more: A look at area districts' dress codes
After a Week 1 grace period, Danville district officials informed families that they’d begin cracking down on student dress code violations this week and called on parents to “make sure your child is abiding by the rules.”
What exactly are the rules? While many area schools outlaw the same things (revealing clothing, violent imagery) and protect others (“hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity or hair texture”) — policies vary here and there from district to district.
We sifted through most of them this week. Here are some of the don’ts and do’s we came across.
SATANIC SYMBOLS
This would seem to be an obvious no-no at Danville’s Catholic Schlarman Academy, where the dress code also prohibits skinny jeans on Jeans Day, artificial nails for students in grades K-6, combat boots, visible piercings other than on the ears of females, untied shoes and “extreme hair color or colored hair extensions such as blue, orange, green, etc.“
HATE SYMBOLS
Word for word from the dress code sections of the student handbooks at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Salt Fork: “Student dress (including accessories) may not display lewd, vulgar, obscene or offensive language or symbols, including gang symbols.”
Lest there be any confusion over what’s considered lewd, vulgar, obscene or offensive, several policies get more specific, including Georgetown-Ridge Farm‘s, which notes: “No clothing/accessories shall display the Confederate Flag, German Swastika or other symbols that are associated with hate.” Urbana‘s expressly forbids clothing depicting “hate speech targeting groups based on race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, religious affiliation or any other protected groups.”
‘EXCESSIVE’ SIDEBURNS
Against the rules at Judah Christian, where all hair (“including facial hair”) should look “neat and natural.” That means no “unnatural coloring,” mohawks, handlebar mustaches, designs shaved into hair or anything else “that tends to call undue attention to the individual.”
SAGGY PANTS
One of the most mentioned violations in area districts’ student handbooks, with Champaign‘s noting that “pants must be worn at the waist so that undergarments and midriff skin are not visible.” In Arcola, “students who do not comply will be required to wear a belt.”
SUNGLASSES
Outlawed indoors in many districts, including Unity (unless by doctor’s request), along with spaghetti-strap tops, halter-tops, tube tops and tank tops (“unless additional clothing is worn that fits securely at the shoulders and the arms”). Also unacceptable: “unusual or ‘costume’ dress,” which may fall into the “gray area” Superintendent Andy Larson says comes up from time to time.
SHIRTS YOU MIGHT SEE AT THE LOCAL CANNABIS DISPENSARY
Like every area district, Rantoul Township High forbids “visual underwear,” bathing suits and “images or language depicting drugs or alcohol.” But its policy overall is less restrictive than most, allowing for “midriff-baring shirts,” pajama pants, tank tops and spaghetti straps.
THE ‘FINGERTIP RULE’
To determine whether skirts, jumpers, skorts, capris, leggings, pants or shorts are at an appropriate length, both in the front and back, Fisher relies on this rule. From the high school handbook: “Students must be able to stand with his/her arms at his/her sides, without shoulder shrugging, and be able to have the tips of his/her fingers touching their shorts/skirt/etc.”
GANG COLORS
An automatic violation for students at Hoopeston Area High, “especially those who profess gang allegiance.” Also out: clothing with “satanic or demonic images/messages” or that is excessively baggy, torn, cut or tattered.
CHAINS
All kinds — including wallet chains — are against the rules at St. Joseph-Ogden, along with bare shoulders, bare backs, bare midriffs and coats in the classroom (“unless it is deemed necessary by a staff member). Westville is among the other area high schools that outlaw wallet chains — “or other clothing accessories that could be used as a weapon.”
BEDTIME ATTIRE
“House slippers may not be worn” to school at Georgetown’s Mary Miller Junior High, per district policy, while Villa Grove High forbids students from wearing “flannel or any other type of pajama bottoms to school.” Tuscola takes it a step further, disallowing all pajamas, slippers or blankets.
SHORT SHORTS
While some districts use specific measurements — Danville: “Shorts must be no shorter than fingertip length plus 1 inch; approximately mid-thigh/3 inches above the knee” — others, like GCMS, advise: “The length of shorts or skirts must be appropriate for the school environment.” When that leads to follow-up questions, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell often responds: “As I like to say in my own home, if you have to ask, it may not be appropriate for school.”
HATS AND HOODIES
In Champaign, hats and head coverings must be removed upon entering a building. In Urbana, “hats and other headwear must allow the face to be visible and not interfere with the line of sight to any student or staff.”
BUDS IN BOTH EARS
Students at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High can use one (but only one) at lunch (and only lunch). Per school policy, “ear buds and headphones are acceptable during lunch or with classroom permission. One ear must be exposed at all times for safety purposes.”
SHIRTLESS MALES AT SPORTING EVENTS
In addition to keeping their cheers and chants clean, students attending Tuscola extracurricular activities must wear shirts that “cover the torso and mid-section from the neck to the waist.” In other words, no packs of boys baring their chests to spell out W-A-R-R-I-O-R-S in body paint.
SPANDEX ON THE OUTSIDE
Unless, that is, when it’s worn under clothing. The latter is allowed at Heritage. Not allowed: boys in net shirts, “shirts that reveal the midriff,” jogger shorts or sleeveless undershirts.