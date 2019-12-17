URBANA — The Exchange Club of Urbana has named 10-year member JoAnn Hesselmann Smith as its 2019 “Exchangite” of the year.
Joining in 2009, Smith quickly began serving on committees and advanced to chairman of the membership committee, working to recruit new members.
She currently chairs the child abuse prevention committee, is a member of the music committee, and has served as the club’s piano accompanist for five years.
She was also the president-elect and program chair in 2013-2015 and in 2015, became president.
Along with her fellow Exchange member and husband John Smith, she is active in the Lincolnland Exchange Club District.
For 55 years, she has been pianist at St. Patrick’s Church in Tolono, and has served in leadership roles in Catholic charities, food pantry and support services for seniors in the Tolono area. In 2016, she was the grand marshal for the Tolono Fun Days parade.
For decades, she has also managed a health and home products business.
The Urbana Exchange honored Smith with a Book of Golden Deeds in 2017.