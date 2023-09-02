SAVOY — A new community group that wants to add more nursing home beds in Champaign County could potentially cripple the facilities that are left, a Savoy nursing home executive contends.
“I think what they’re doing is incredibly noble and important for seniors in the community,” said Accolade Healthcare President Moe Freedman.
But, he said, “they’re skipping a step.”
Freedman’s company acquired Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab at 302 Burwash Ave., Savoy, in mid-August and changed the nursing home’s name to Accolade Healthcare of Savoy.
Of its 195 available beds, the Savoy nursing home currently has a census of 145, he said.
“I don’t see the shortage,” Freedman said.
A new collaborative of local health care providers and community organizations interested in attracting quality nursing home providers to the area held its first meeting Aug. 29 and is undertaking a needs assessment with $30,000 of county funding.
Cathy Emanuel, a member of another group that’s already been looking into nursing home availability in Champaign County, said state public health data is showing a need for 721 nursing home beds in Champaign County that will be 310 beds short by the end of this year. That was based on the recent closure of Urbana nursing home University Rehabilitation Center of C-U and ClarkLindsey’s plans to reduce the number of beds in its Meadowbrook Health Center.
While Accolade took over the Savoy nursing home with plans to make improvements, Freedman said that if its census reaches 195, “I’d be very shocked.”
That’s based on the rate of turnover among patients, for example, those completing short-term rehab stays, and the number of other options seniors have to nursing homes, including assisted living facilities and home care options.
Even cutting the shortage in half, the county would still need 155 more nursing home beds than it has to avoid more Champaign County residents having to seek nursing home care outside the area, farther away from their loved ones, according to Emanuel.
Freedman said nursing home care sought outside the community hasn’t reflected a shortage of beds.
“It’s been a quality issue,” he said.
He contends that if steps aren’t taken to stabilize the remaining four nursing homes in Champaign County and ensure they have what they need to provide quality care before more beds are added, the county will be in a worse situation.
If more quantity is added before quality is ensured, Freedman asks, what’s to say the next nursing home that comes to the community will be successful?
He also asks what’s changed in the years since the former money-losing Champaign County nursing home was sold in 2019 and re-emerged as University Rehab — a facility that subsequently closed this year after its owner said it was losing millions of dollars and operating well below capacity.
Stabilizing the facilities that are left starts with addressing the big universal issue of staffing shortages, Freedman said.
Accolade trains certified nursing assistants in Paxton, and pays beginning CNAs $18.50 an hour — rising to $24.50 to $26 an hour with six years experience, he said. There’s a living wage available for CNAs, he said, but nursing homes also need more nurses.
The new collaborative includes representatives from Carle Health, Champaign County Health Care Consumers, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, Christie Clinic, Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, Health Alliance Medical Plans, OSF HealthCare, United Way of Champaign County and University of Illinois, and is still adding members, Emanuel said.
Freedman said the group also needs the perspective of current nursing home staff to help work through the issues.
Banks wouldn’t have financed Accolade’s purchase of the Savoy nursing home had University Rehab not been closing, he said.
“I would have never come to Champaign if I thought there was going to be any more competition than there is now,” he said. “I think now we’re at a perfect level.”
Accolade took over the Savoy nursing home “with a lot of hesitation, I guess nerves, based on the reputation it had,” Freedman said.
He soon discovered it has a quality staff with compassion and skills that had been impeded by lack of direction at the top, he said.
Emanuel agrees with Freedman that staffing is a huge issue. But if a new not-for-profit nursing home can be brought into the county, it would have revenue resources not available to for-profit nursing homes, she said.
A nursing home operator wasn’t included in the collaborative, since nursing homes are competitors, Emauel said, but the group does want to work with any local nursing homes that are interested.
If she were in Freedman’s position, she said, “I would not be looking for someone else to come into the community.”