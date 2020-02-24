URBANA — More than a year after Champaign County voters elected their first county executive, disagreement continues over the extent of the executive’s authority.
The most public dispute has centered on whether it’s the county executive or the county board chairman who has the power to choose and nominate successors to elected offices that become vacant in between elections.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said she didn’t object when county board Chairman Giraldo Rosales chose two new appointees to the county board to fill vacancies in the past five months, with both his choices approved by the board.
She did, however, raise objections to Rosales taking charge of choosing a replacement for former county Treasurer Laurel Prussing, who resigned effective Jan. 31.
“I thought I’d better not let it go too much longer,” she said.
Kloeppel said she offered to choose the new nominee for treasurer jointly with Rosales, but the offer was declined.
Because a new treasurer must be appointed within 60 days of Prussing’s resignation, Kloeppel said she won’t hold up that process and Rosales will make that appointment. But she wants to get this issue clarified for the future, she said.
Kloeppel said the purpose of adding an executive branch of government is to have checks and balances. And she believes voters approved an elected county executive form of government because they wanted a change — though it may have been unclear to some exactly what the county executive’s job would involve.
“I’m the executive, so I’m the one who has to pursue it,” she said.
Narrow approval
Champaign County voters very narrowly approved a switch to the executive form of county government in 2016, and Kloeppel was elected Champaign County’s first county executive in November 2018.
“Since that time, there’s been confusion,” Kloeppel said. “For example, there’s a belief that the county board gets to set the agenda for the board meetings, but it should be the county executive.”
In counties with a county executive form of government, state law defines a county board as the governing body and the county executive as the chief officer who administers this form of government.
Among the listed powers and duties of the county executive are presiding over county board meetings, preparing the annual county budget, the power to veto ordinances passed by the board and appointing people to serve on various boards, commissions and special districts with the advice and consent of the county board.
Not specifically listed under the law as a county executive power is choosing replacements for other elected county offices that fall vacant between elections.
Barbara Mann, chief of the civil division for the county state’s attorney’s office, said the mechanism for filling the vacancy in the treasurer’s office is in the state election code, which says the county board chair makes the appointment with the advice and consent of the board.
While there’s no court guidance on this issue, Mann said, it does seem that state statute gives the county executive power to make certain appointments and not others.
Rosales said a meeting between him, Kloeppel and State’s Attorney Julia Rietz settled the dispute over making the treasurer appointment.
Rietz was clear that the appointment is his to make, he said, and he told Kloeppel he could only follow the recommendation and advice of the state’s attorney.
“Both parties are in agreement that I make the appointments, except Darlene,” he said.
Higher opinion sought
Kloeppel said she disagrees with Rietz’s opinion on this issue, and she’s consulted her own attorney.
The legal question is whether the county executive’s authority is limited to exactly what’s specified in the county executive statute, or whether the split between executive and legislative functions under the county executive form of government supersedes other references throughout state statutes to certain functions of a county board chairman as the chief elected officer of a county, she said.
Kloeppel said she’s prepared to take the issue of appointment-making authority to court, if necessary. For now, she’s waiting to see what Attorney General Kwame Raoul has to say in response to a request for an opinion on county executive powers and duties from Will County, which also has an elected county executive.
In a Feb. 13 letter to Raoul, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow asked for a formal attorney general’s opinion on the powers and duties of an elected county executive, specifically:
Does the office of county board chairman exist under the county executive form of government, and under this form of government is the county executive the “chair of the county board” pursuant to the election code requirement that the board chairman make appointments to fill vacancies of other county offices with the advice and consent of the county board?
“May the county board usurp the executive function of making an appointment to a vacant position through the creation of a county board chairman position not authorized by statute in a county executive form of government?” Glasgow asked in the letter to Raoul.
Under the county executive statute, the county board performs a legislative function, and, “there is no office of county board chairman that is created under that,” said Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Philip Mock.
A legislative body confirms — it doesn’t appoint, he said.
“We want to put this to bed, too,” Mock said.
Should this issue end up in court in Champaign County, Will County will likely seek to intervene, Mock said.
“Once there is a case on it, it could affect the way we want to run the government in our county,” he said.
Coming up
Rosales said he’ll be interviewing the top applicants soon to fill the treasurer vacancy, and he plans to bring his choice to the board at its meeting in March to be confirmed.
The next treasurer will serve until voters elect a new treasurer Nov. 3 to fill the remaining years of Prussing’s term.
Meanwhile, a new initiative formed last month called Reform Champaign County has collected about 200 signatures on a petition seeking to place a question on the November ballot asking voters whether they want to continue the county executive form of government, according to one of the group founders, John Bambenek.
About 4,000 signatures would be needed by August, and efforts to obtain more signatures will be kicked up after the March 17 primary election, he said.
County board member Charles Young, also involved in this effort, said he was always against the change to a county executive form of government, and he continues to see it as an unnecessary taxpayer expense.
Kloeppel wants the board to “rubber-stamp everything,” Young contended.
“I know she’s learning, but I think she’s also somewhat stubborn,” he said.
Young has been involved in his own dispute with Kloeppel.
As the board’s policy, personnel and appointments chairman, Young has sought to be included in the interview process for various openings on appointed boards and commissions, he said, and, “she said no.”