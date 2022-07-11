URBANA — The planned expansion of Champaign County’s satellite jail is on solid ground after the Urbana City Council narrowly approved a special-use permit needed to begin construction.
The satellite jail, at 502 S. Lierman Ave., is now the county’s only jail after Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman and his staff closed the long-dilapidated downtown Urbana jail Friday.
The permit for architecture firm Reifsteck Reid to continue work on a future addition to the satellite jail passed 4-3 Monday night. Council members Christopher Evans, Jaya Kolisetty and Grace Wilken voted “no” — all of them voted not to put the permit to a vote at last week’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.
The closure of the downtown jail was more than a decade in the making; a 2011 report from the National Institute of Corrections called the downtown jail’s conditions “deplorable,” and a 2013 report from the Institute of Law and Policy Planning said it “should be abandoned as quickly as possible.”
Heuerman said the closure was necessary for the safety of the facility and mental health of his staff.
Currently, the satellite jail is not big enough to hold all of the inmates in Champaign County. As of 7 a.m. Monday, 154 county inmates were being housed at the satellite facility and another 149 were being boarded outside the county, Heuerman said.
The county’s cost for sending inmates to other county jails, including those in Kankakee and Macon, is expected to exceed $2 million this year.
Considering these costs, the Champaign County Board in November approved a $20.4 million plan to add two pods at the satellite jail, one with 26 beds for special-needs prisoners and one with 48 beds for the general population — bumping the facility total up to 216 code-compliant beds.
“This is about humane treatment of the people who are currently in the jail system,” Ward 1 representative Maryalice Wu said before Monday night’s vote. “I realize there are people on the council who are morally against incarceration. I think it is important, however, that we look at what we’re supposed to be using as criteria to evaluate this permit.”
Council members were charged to determine whether this use was “conducive to public convenience at the location”; that it was designed, located to and proposed to be operated in ways that will not be “unreasonably injurious” to the district or public welfare; and that the proposed use would fit the regulations and standards of the district in which it will be located.
Wilken voted against issuing the permit, saying she didn’t fully understand the input that’d been considered for the jail addition, and that the public hadn’t been provided enough information on the addition’s rationale.
“I feel that I haven’t done my due diligence to understand and justify supporting this, for myself or for the public,” she said.
With the permit now granted, construction is expected to start in the winter, with the jail additions scheduled for completion in 2024.
Karee Voges, superintendent of the county jail and captain in the Champaign County Sheriff’s office, opened public comment before the vote, imploring council members to approve the permit and allow for the construction of a “more humane” jail environment.
“Thank God (the downtown jail was closed), because it was no longer safe to have officers working in there or inmates living in there,” Voges said. “No one wants to live with cockroaches, no one wants to live with doors that pop open.”
Champaign County Board member Jennifer Straub also spoke to endorse the jail consolidation plan, saying the alternative would open up the county to legal challenges over inadequate jail conditions.
“I didn’t come into public office to build jails, but the right choices are often the hardest ones, and ultimately I have a statutory responsibility to maintain a county jail, and make sure we’re not sued over its conditions,” Straub said.
“I would encourage my city council to move on and prioritize helping our most vulnerable citizens with the ARPA funds awarded to our city.”
According to the consolidation plan, the satellite jail additions will be financed through $5 million in the county’s federal coronavirus relief funds, $13 million in revenue bonds up for repayment in the next 20 years and the rest through capital funds.