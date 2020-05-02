CHAMPAIGN — Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde continued to attribute yet another daily double-digit spike in new cases — the third in as many days — to more testing being done and clusters of cases.
“I think this will continue for a week, at least,” Pryde said.
Friday brought 14 new positive tests in Champaign County, the most yet in a 24-hour period. The news came on the heels of a 10-case Wednesday and 11-case Thursday.
One factor behind the rise in new cases is a change in procedure when someone tests positive, Pryde said.
“When we get a case, we contact trace and round all contacts up for testing now,” Pryde said. “Before, they were just quarantined.”
Dr. Tom Pliura, who operates CampusTown Urgent Care, said testing he’s doing is contributing to the increase.
“I am sure they are up, because I have had 11 positive tests in just the past two days alone,” he said Friday.
Pliura said he’s reporting results of his testing to public health.
Champaign County’s total climbed to 149 Friday, with 54 of those cases considered active (including six hospitalizations) and 89 recovered. Six residents have died after being infected.