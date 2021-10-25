CHAMPAIGN — Champaign school district officials have warned students and staff members to expect an increased police presence at Central High School Monday following a social media threat.
An email to students and staff Sunday night states:
“Unit 4 has been made aware of a social media threat that may concern Central High School. Although we are not certain that the threat is actually targeting Central in Champaign, out of an abundance of caution, the school and district are working in partnership with police to investigate the matter further. An update will be provided when more information is available. There will be an increased presence of law enforcement at the school tomorrow.
“We encourage students and staff to use Securly to report any threatening activity. The app can be downloaded on your cell phone, or tips may be reported by calling 833-800-STOP or submitted online at www.securly.com/tip. “