CHAMPAIGN — Experts urged caution to the nearly 50 people who attended a breakfast education seminar about hemp Friday at Parkland College.
“There’s a lot of risk,” said Mike Doherty, senior economist with the Illinois Farm Bureau. “We had people in the room with actual growing experience, and they highlighted and substantiated some of the production risks.”
Illinois started issuing licenses to grow hemp this spring, and the federal government legalized hemp last year and is in the process of drafting regulations for it.
More than 600 Illinoisans have received licenses to grow the crop, which can be used for a variety of products, including hemp joints; cannabidiol-infused products such as dog treats and gummies; clothing; car parts; and construction materials.
Doherty was one of three speakers at the event organized by Parkland, the Champaign County Farm Bureau and Country Financial.
He said hemp is a labor-intensive product with a lack of quality control, and if the grower’s hemp has more THC than the law allows, it has to be burned.
“There’s a major concern about cross pollination in the Midwest,” Doherty said. “It could be a neighbor growing THC who got bad seed, and that neighbor’s plants drift and pollinate your plant. They say the pollen can drift up to 10 miles.”
He and the other speakers compared the hemp industry to the gold rush.
“The people who made all the money in the Klondike gold rush were not the people who were panning for gold. It was the people selling shovels,” Doherty said. “It’s like this in every boom industry.”
While there’s some models out there for growers to estimate what their costs and possible revenue could be, he said it’s too early to rely on those.
“You’re going to have to figure this out on your own,” Doherty said. “This is not corn and soybeans that we’ve been growing for 100 years.”
Stacy McCaskill, who started growing farm-to-table hemp as a side job on less than an acre in Woodstock, spoke about that experience and echoed many of Doherty’s concerns.
While she said she made $10,000 in August selling items such as CBD oils, dog treats and hemp joints, she still doesn’t know if she’ll make a profit this year, as she’s learning a lot on the fly.
“I have no idea,” she said when someone asked what her profit might be. “Just keep your fingers crossed.”
She encouraged growers to start with less than a quarter of what they would eventually like to grow and see how it goes.
“Then go out and do it. Keep good records, keep a good journal, keep track of all your expenses, then you’ll know what it costs for you,” she said. “The way he’s raising hemp right now I’m sure is completely different than the way that I’m raising my hemp, so he’s going to have different input costs and different labor costs.”
The morning began with Bill Bodine, the state farm bureau’s associate director of state legislation, talking about the various regulations hemp growers face.
“Do your homework before growing,” he regularly encouraged the audience. “This is a very rapidly changing production process.”
He received lots of questions, from whether pesticides can be used on hemp (They haven’t been approved yet, so no.) to whether it can be shipped to the Bahamas (He wasn’t sure.).
Emily White, a massage therapist from Monticello who attended, sells her own line of CBD products and said she has considered growing hemp herself.
“I didn’t have the information before this event to even start doing that, so this event really helped kick-start some new ideas,” she said.
Lin Warfel, a farmer near Tolono, said his grandfather used to grow hemp during World War II, as it used to be legal to do so.
“But it didn’t work really well, so they abandoned the idea,” he said. “I’m just going to watch it for a while.”
Hemp is like soybeans and “doesn’t like wet feet,” Warfel said, meaning it grows better in more sandy soil that drains faster.
“It does look like a really interesting crop,” he said.
He’s less interested in the CBD oil than the hemp fiber, which could be used for items like car panels because it’s lightweight and strong.
“Long term, the fiber looks more interesting,” he said.
But he’s going to wait and see what happens to hemp prices and whether there would be enough workers to help grow and harvest it.
“I want to see what happens first before I grow any,” Warfel said.