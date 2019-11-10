CHAMPAIGN — A rural Champaign man was burned Sunday afternoon when he tried to light the pilot light on his furnace, causing an explosion that led to his house catching fire.
Preliminary information is that firefighters from several area fire departments were called to the 5000 block of Lindsey Road, north of Interstate 74 and west of I-57, at 4:14 p.m.
Champaign County sheriff’s patrol Sgt. J.R. Meeker said authorities received at least two calls to 911, one from the resident who said his furnace exploded after he lit the pilot light, and another from a neighbor reporting an explosion so loud that it shook her house.
The injured man was taken by AirLife helicopter to the burn unit of Springfield’s Memorial Medical Center, Meeker said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the house was apparently heavily damaged by fire.
Meeker said backhoes were still at the scene about 7 p.m., being used to get to hot spots.
The house is in the jurisdiction of the Cornbelt Fire Department, based in Mahomet.
Lindsey Road has been blocked to through traffic, Meeker said.
At least seven fire departments were helping Cornbelt.