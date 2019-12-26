More than 184,000 bags of leaves and other yard waste were collected this fall, or about 27,400 cubic yards. That’s the equivalent of about 5.5 million gallons of yard waste.
The city collected waste for eight weeks this year beginning Oct. 14.
“This year, crews attached bright green stickers to bags placed too close to an obstacle asking the resident to move the items for their next collection,” the city said.
After the city collects the leaves, a local farmer takes them to use as livestock bedding, and once they’re soiled, they’re used as fertilizer.
The number of bags collected was down significantly this year from about 203,500 in 2018.
Said public works spokesman Kris Koester: “They fluctuate every year. Last year, we added two weeks of pickup after Thanksgiving after our eight weeks were up, due to a request from” the city council.
— Ben Zigterman
It adds up
The city collects hundreds of thousands of bags of yard waste each fall.
Fall Bags Cubic Yds2019 184,370 27,387
2018 203,505 31,221
2017 210,191 31,221
2016 244,419 34,787
2015 234,201 34,787