TUSCOLA — A career prosecutor has been named to the bench in Douglas County.
Kate Watson, 55, of Tuscola, will be sworn in as the county’s resident circuit judge on May 2.
She replaces Richard “Rick” Broch, who quietly retired at the end of March after eight years as a circuit judge and 18 months prior to that as an associate judge.
“I have a lot to learn. I want to do a good job,” said Watson, who has served as Douglas County State’s Attorney since 2016 and will be the first woman judge in Douglas County.
Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet, whose district takes in the 6th Judicial Circuit, made the announcement Wednesday. Watson said she intends to run as a Republican next year for the post to which she’s been appointed.
Because she’s a resident judge she has to run for election only in Douglas County and not the other five counties in the circuit: Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt.
Given that Douglas County has long been a Republican stronghold, and that Watson has held elected office there for seven years, she’s a virtual shoo-in for the judgeship that currently pays about $223,000 a year.
There was only one other applicant for appointment to the post.
Active in politics as well as numerous civic groups, including the Kiwanis Club of Tuscola and the Tuscola Community Foundation, Watson said she is thrilled to be staying in the courthouse where she has grown up professionally.
“I think I’ve always cared deeply about this community. What happens in the courtroom matters in the lives of Douglas County citizens,” she said.
Admitted to the bar in 1993, Watson has been an employee in the office she heads since 1996.
“I’ve done everything a state’s attorney can,” she said of the role of the top legal person for the county of about 20,000 residents.
Then-Douglas County State’s Attorney Diane Sipich hired her as an assistant to handle traffic matters. She worked her way through all kinds of criminal and civil matters before being elected state’s attorney in 2016. As state’s attorney, she both advises and represents the county board and the county’s elected officers.
The Douglas County Republican Central Committee will choose her replacement in that office.
Watson was raised in Delta, Colo., but made her way to Illinois to study at the John Marshall Law School in Chicago, now known as University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.
There she met John Watson, her husband of 28 years, who works for the Mattoon law firm of Craig & Craig as an attorney handling insurance defense cases.
Her first job out of law school was for a Palatine law firm handling unemployment benefit cases. She then worked as a partner in a Hoopeston law firm from 1994 to 1996 handling family law, estates and civil litigation.
When she took the assistant prosecutor job in 1996, she and her husband moved to Tuscola where they have lived ever since. They are the parents of four children ranging in age from 22 to almost 27.
Randy Rosenbaum, chief judge for the 6th circuit, will be Watson’s supervisor.
For the immediate future, since Watson will be unable to hear criminal cases that were opened while she was state’s attorney, Rosenbaum said he intends to send newly-elected Champaign County Circuit Judge Chad Beckett to Tuscola hear criminal cases in Douglas County a few days a week and have Watson come to Urbana to hear family cases in Champaign County a few days a week.
That should help alleviate the burden of spreading out family law cases among the Champaign County judges that has occurred because of the number of divorce lawyers who have filed to substitute Beckett off their cases.
Beckett will continue to do probate cases in Champaign County and Watson will be able to handle most cases except traffic and criminal in Douglas County.