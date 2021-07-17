URBANA — She hasn’t exactly settled into her new office, but it’s felt like home for quite a while for Jaya Kolisetty.
The 34-year-old Urbana woman just wrapped up her first week as executive director of the Rape Advocacy, Counseling & Education Services, commonly referred to by its acronym, RACES.
But between 2013 and 2019, she performed many different duties for the organization in Lincoln Square in downtown Urbana between before leaving to work for the Women’s Resources Center at the University of Illinois.
“I’ve got a few things hung up, and it feels really good to be back,” said Kolisetty, now the boss of an almost-50-year-old not-for-profit that exists to help victims of sexual violence in Champaign, Douglas, Ford and Piatt counties.
She fills the position left vacant last September by Adelaide Aime, who retired after three years at the helm, working toward restoring the agency to financial solvency.
RACES gets funding from local, state and federal grants as well as donations, said Kolisetty, who said they can always use donations and volunteers. It has an annual budget of about $900,000.
In late 2016 and early 2017, she single-handedly oversaw the volunteers who kept the hotline running for several months while the state was in one of its perennial budget crises.
The lack of about $200,000 from the state forced the board of directors to lay off all the employees but her and suspend all services but the hotline.
“It’s incredibly meaningful work,” she said of her reason for returning.
“We are here to make sure the survivors we work with have the opportunity to heal. What do we want our community to look like? We are able to be part of the solution,” said the woman who talks so fast about the RACES mission that there’s no doubting her passion.
“The big, wonderful, aspirational goal is to work toward a world without sexual violence. It’s a big vision, but we do make a difference,” she said.
Having started as a volunteer and working her way to associate director when she left in 2019, Kolisetty has the institutional knowledge to make her transition to executive director not quite so frightening.
Besides her work experience in rape prevention education and training others, she has the educational chops for her new job — a bachelor’s degree from the UI in gender and women’s studies, an MBA from the UI and a master’s in public policy from George Washington University.
RACES board President Teresa Mok pointed out in a news release that Kolisetty is the first woman of color to be executive director.
She was elected as an alderman in Urbana in April, one of five brand new faces on the seven-member council.
“I’m used to juggling. I was working full time while getting my MBA,” she said, calling her work on the city council and with RACES “separate pieces of my life” for which she will make the time.
Kolisetty currently has a staff of nine but hopes to be hiring as many as five more people soon to provide free and confidential services to all ages and genders affected by sexual violence.
They offer responsive, educational and counseling services.
In the area of response is: a 24-hour hotline (217-384-4444); a medical advocate who goes to the hospital to give support and information to victims; and a legal advocate who can go to the courthouse with victims and help them navigate and be prepared for the legal process.
They also have educators who provide “evidence-informed prevention education,” delivered appropriately based on age and circumstances.
Finally, they offer unlimited counseling.
“Trauma has no timeline,” said Kolisetty of an oft-used phrase in her field. “Capping the number of sessions one has doesn’t make sense. We want to make sure people have that time to heal, and that does look different for everybody.”
She warned that there is a bit of a waiting list for counseling and that folks needing any RACES services should call first (217-344-6298) as the pandemic has curtailed some in-person meetings.