TOLONO — A family was displaced, but nobody was hurt in a house fire Sunday morning on Tolono’s north side.
Mutual Aid Box Alarm System investigator Eddie Bain said firefighters were called to a blaze at 610 N. Central St. in Tolono at 9:46 a.m.
Tolono Fire Department firefighters responded, with support from the Pesotum and Savoy fire departments.
When the firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the home.
“There was a lady and five children that live here,” Bain said. “Her boyfriend had left to run an errand, so he was not here. The lady woke up and saw smoke.”
The woman and the five children all escaped the house safely.Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a bathroom, Bain said. “We didn’t see any flames, but there was a lot of black smoke,” he said.
The fire was put out in five minutes.
Bain said it appears the fire started in the bathroom, but the cause remained under investigation.’
Bain described damage to the house as moderate and estimated it will cost at least $10,000 to repair the house.