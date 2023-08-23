URBANA — Families can connect with local and state resources at an event set for Friday.
The Scott Bennett Family Resources Day, named in honor of the late senator from Champaign, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in the gym at Brookens Administrative Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U.
The free event is being organized by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office with the Be Like Bennett Foundation and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.
Those attending can be connected with a variety of health and well-being services such as those for child support, legal access, medical and health insurance help, SNAP benefits, unemployment, mental health services and others.
Pre-registration isn’t required, but is encouraged on this website:
eventbrite.com/e/the-scott-bennett-family-resources-day-tickets-657981800277