CHAMPAIGN — This year’s trip to the IHSA boys’ state basketball tournament was a tad easier for Mike Mize and Randy Kircher.
Driving to Champaign instead of Peoria like years past shaved about 40 minutes off their morning commute from Decatur.
They didn’t bring team allegiances — “we just like good high school basketball,” Mize quipped — but the stage, to them, was just right.
“This is where the state tournament oughta be,” Kircher said from his second-level seat. “This is the flagship of the state, here in State Farm Center.”
Thursday morning’s slate of games, for Class 1A teams, drew impressive crowds from small towns. Hometown fans roared all game long for the Steeleville Warriors, Yorkville Christian Mustangs, Liberty Eagles and Scale Mound Hornets — schools with a combined enrollment of less than 500 students.
But some of the fans were just along for the ride, or there for different reasons entirely. Like a group of native and parents from Fairfield natives and parents (population 5,000, about a two-hour, 15-minute drive due south) who had lower-level seats to the games, but didn’t always keep their eyes and ears on the teams on-court.
Their specially made shirts told the story.
“We interrupt the IHSA State Finals for the FCHS Mules pep band,” the shirts said.
Many of the Fairfield band members’ parents, like Debbie Legg, whose son plays snare drum, or Angel Maguire, whose son plays the cymbals, were seeing State Farm Center for the first time.
“They’re making history for our school,” Legg said, as the band burst into a rendition of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” a few feet away.
Hundreds of feet above them, a group of Martinsville high-schoolers watched the first two games from the tippy-top nosebleeds, where the edge of the arena’s roof was an arm’s length away.
“There’s a lot of space up here; it’s less crowded,” said Sebastian Herrera, who played basketball and quarterback for the Martinsville Blue Streaks. “We get to chat and say whatever.”
In the tournament’s opening bout between Steeleville and Yorkville, all eyes were on Jaden Schutt, the 6-foot-6 Duke recruit who averages 25 points per game for the Mustangs.
“I wish that Number 2 was playing for Illinois,” Kircher remarked.
In the second, between Liberty and Scales Mound, the fans were half the story. Scales Mound educators Lisa Dole and Wendy Johns decided to watch their first game in person more than four hours away from their home court.
They see plenty of the team passing in the hallways, and one of the players is a peer mentor for some of Johns’ special-education students.
To match the Hornets’ green jerseys, they wore glowing green headwear.
“We bought it out of the St. Patrick’s aisle at Walmart,” Dole said. Convenient timing.
On the opposite side of the arena, Liberty native Bryan Fessler was reliving his childhood.
Fessler and his family made the three-hour-plus trip — his daughter was in the student section, while his two sons and wife were beside him — to watch the Eagles dunk and swat their way to a monstrous win.
“Our bread and butter at Liberty is basketball,” he said. “For as little a school we are, we don’t have too bad a history.”
He’s been to the IHSA tournament twice before — once in high school just to watch, and before that, in 1981, at age 2, when his parents brought him to see Liberty’s first-ever tournament appearance.
“Obviously I don’t remember much,” Fessler said. “But with the nostalgia of the U of I and the Fighting Illini, State Farm Center’s got a name in this state, and it’s pretty neat to play on this floor.”