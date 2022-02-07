FARMER CITY — Several neighboring communities have pledged to step in and assist Farmer City in the wake of a fire that destroyed a large amount of the community’s public works equipment Sunday afternoon.
City Manager Sue McLaughlin said the blaze destroyed the street department garage located at the corner of Monroe and James streets.
“We don’t have a snow plow. We don’t have a truck. We don’t have anything” as a result of the fire, McLaughlin said.
Communities such as Gibson City, Mansfield, LeRoy, Monticello and area townships offered equipment if the city needs it.
“They’ve offered any assistance,” McLaughlin said, “just to know if we need it to plow or salt or dig up something for a water main break, that there’s equipment available to use.
“It was a total loss. We had everything in there. We had our vacuum truck, several pickup trucks, four dump trucks, backhoe. mini hoe, lawn mowers, miscellaneous equipment, chain saws, barricades.”
Gibson City Mayor Dan Dickey said he believes it’s important for area communities to come to each other’s aid. Farmer City was among the area towns helping Gibson City in the wake of flooding in August.
“It’s good that we’re all good neighbors,” Dickey said. “Small communities work together.”
McLaughlin said the building was a large pole structure, and said the city is counting on insurance to help pay for replacement of the equipment and the building.
The state fire marshal’s office has investigated the scene and said the fire cause is not suspicious — possibly mechanical or electrical, according to McLaughlin.
Firefighters received the call about 3:30 p.m. LeRoy firefighters, DeWitt County EMS and Santa Anna Township assisted.