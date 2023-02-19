Farmer City mayor: 'There’s no downside to putting in a dog park'
FARMER CITY — From the fenced-in field at South Park to the trails at the Salt Creek camp site, Farmer City has no shortage of spaces where dogs can roam around and blow of steam.
“However,” Mayor Scott Testory says, “even good boys and girls need to potty and having a dog park will be far more conducive to keeping our other areas clean.”
He’d know, being a regular at one of two dog parks in nearby Normal with his going-on-4-year-old black lab, Tess Testory, and having kicked around the idea of adding such a space to Farmer City for the last year-and-a-half.
“A dog park is a simple, low-cost amenity that adds family value to our community,” says Testory, ticking off the list of benefits, including the ability for “those who don’t or can’t walk their dogs great distances to bring their dogs out and enjoy the park.”
Residents who want to weigh in on the prospect of adding one — perhaps in the large open space just south of the playground near the South Park entrance — are invited to attend a council meeting on the first and third Monday of the month.
Says the mayor, who sounds sold: “There’s no downside to putting in a dog park.”
This story contains original reporting by News-Gazette staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one, because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to The News-Gazette plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.