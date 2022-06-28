FARMER CITY — Farmer City’s public swimming pool will be closing during selected days the rest of the summer due to a shortage of lifeguards — a problem affecting an estimated one-third of the swimming pools in the country.
City Manager Sue McLaughlin said the Farmer City pool staffing level was “already tight at the beginning of the season” but will be stretched even further by vacations.
She said the pool, which opened for the season a “few days” later than normal due to mechanical problems, has been able to remain open since then, but there will be days in July and August when it won’t open.
Other days, it will be open with reduced hours.
The pool will be closed July 4, 12, 14, 15 and 16.
It will be open for a private party July 14 and 15.
There will be limited hours July 11, 13 and 23, with the hours being different depending on the day.
They will be posted at the pool.
The August schedule has not been posted.
“We are hoping to be open at least the weekends starting Aug. 17 through Labor Day, depending on staffing,” according to a Facebook post.
The pool will be closed for the season Aug. 15 if not enough lifeguards are available.
McLaughlin said the city will evaluate whether to issue season pass partial refunds when the August schedule is solidified.
“Right now, we’re trying to work with nine” lifeguards, McLaughlin said, but more are needed to give guards enough time off.
“If it’s a busy day, we need three to five.
“July’s going to hit us hard.”
McLaughlin said finding enough lifeguards has been difficult in years past, but this year is worse.
Guards are required to receive lifeguard certification, which costs “a couple hundred dollars,” which is reimbursed to the guards at the end of the season if they work a certain amount of hours.
But some families have a difficult time coming up with the fee.
As a result, McLaughlin said, the city will evaluate whether to pay part of the fee for the guards up front in the future.
“I also think it’s like anywhere else coming out of the pandemic,” she said.
“Everyone is short workers, and then you put the expense of the certificate on top of it. ...”
She said a popular Farmer City eatery has also announced reduced hours due to staff shortages.
The pandemic has meant two years of little lifeguard training and expiring certifications to boot.
According to the American Lifeguard Association, the shortage could extend into next year.
It reports that in Raleigh, N.C., half of the city’s pools are closed.
In Rantoul and Paxton, there have been no problems finding guards to date.
Rantoul Parks and Recreation Director Luke Humphrey said, “We are currently fully staffed.”
“We’re able to operate just fine right now.”
He said the Hap Parker Aquatic Center has had a good year to date with no closures due to cold or rainy weather.
He said the pool generally phases back hours when school starts.
“We’ve been trying to get next year’s school calendar,” Humphrey said.
“Then we’ll more than likely close when school is in session and stay open on weekends until Labor Day. The past couple of years, it’s been 90 degrees through September.”
The Paxton swimming pool recently opened after being closed for the past few years.
Paxton Park District Recreation Director Cody Evans said the pool has 12 lifeguards and a pool manager.
“We have a very young staff, but overall, our kids have done fantastic,” Evans said.
“Our kids have hit the ground running.
“Overall, we’ve been really, really happy with our staff. They’re good kids.”
He said attendance has been “decent.”
“If you take the number that we’ve had, it’s a very small percentage of the Paxton population, but 100 to 150 is a lot better than 10 to 20.”