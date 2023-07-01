FARMER CITY — The dugout tops of South Park’s ball fields were wrenched off by strong winds, and at least one resident will need a new garage after a tree crashed down on it during the storm that hit Farmer City on Thursday.
Wind moved the bleachers at the Farmer City Raceway and knocked over a power pole, forcing cancellation of Friday night’s race and postponing the fireworks display until July 7.
Some customers were still without power mid-Friday afternoon.
City Manager Sue McLaughlin said a power crew from Princeton, from nearly two hours away, assisted Farmer City electrical workers to restore power.
“Our crews were working till 3:30 this morning,” McLaughlin said.
Sleep was short as the crews were back at it by 7:30 a.m.
Princeton responded via mutual aid as part of the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency cooperative.
“We had lots and lots of tree damaged,” McLaughlin said. “I called it a microburst. They’re saying it was not a tornado. It certainly hit hard on our east side.”
Illinois Route 54 was blocked by downed trees for a time Thursday.
Several power poles had to be replaced.
“We’re not going to do a huge amount of tree limb pickup right now,” she said. “We’ll allow residents to clean up their yard and they can take it by the street, and we’ll clean up the rest.”
Mayor Scott Testory said while the southeast part of town got the brunt of the damage, there was damage in the rest of the town as well.
“A lot of the big trees that came down were rotten on the inside,” Testory said. “They lost some really big ones. There are several big trees that will have to come down becaue they were twisted and shredded by the wind.”
Testory said some people speculated a funnel cloud went over because most of the damage is in the top of the trees but not the bottoms.
It’s the most weather damage the town has seen since extensive flood damage a couple of years ago.
Testory said the electricity is always the big issue in town.
“This is by far the most difficult time we’ve had getting (power) re-established in Farmer City,” he said. “Usually it’s back on in 30 minutes to an hour.
“One of our feeders went down. We have our own power station in Farmer City and started producing power locally. There’s times when the grid’s overloaded and we send power to other towns. That’s all part of being a cooperative.”
After the storm, about half the town was out of power.