UPDATE 3 P.M.
MAHOMET - One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision between semis on Interstate 74 Saturday afternoon.
Illinois State Police and other first responders were sent to milepost 169, about mid-way between Mansfield and Mahomet, at 1:17 p.m.
Preliminary information is that the eastbound semis collided and one of the drivers was killed.
While the investigation is ongoing, eastbound traffic is being diverted at Mansfield to U.S. 150 to Mahomet, where drivers can get back on I-74.