URBANA — The Champaign County coroner has confirmed that the man found in the remains of a burned home in west Champaign earlier this week was the person that police and fire officials were looking for.
Coroner Duane Northrup said the person pulled Tuesday from the rubble of 4309 Stonebridge Court was Jose J. Andrade-Sosa, 50, of Milwaukee, Wis.
Champaign police continue to investigate Mr. Andrade-Sosa’s relationship to the owner of the home, Ramiro Aguas.
Detective Steve Vogel said Mr. Andrade-Sosa had only been in the Champaign area since May 8 and was an employee of LaBamba, the Champaign business co-owned by Aguas and his brother.
Vogel said it remains uncertain who had been living in the Aguas home, which is valued at almost $500,000.
Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Wednesday indicate that Mr. Andrade-Sosa died from smoke inhalation from the fire that happened early on May 26.
A neighbor had contacted 911 about 2 a.m. that Thursday to report heavy fire coming from the back of the home. The fire was so destructive that there was little left of the two-story home, which also had a basement.
Mr. Andrade-Sosa’s remains were found Tuesday morning by members of a demolition crew that had initially been called in Thursday to move debris.
Northrup said his identification was confirmed through fingerprints that an Illinois State Police crime scene technician was able to obtain from Mr. Andrade-Sosa on June 1.
His office and Champaign police continue to investigate.