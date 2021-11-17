CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a fatal accident in north Champaign that happened late Tuesday night.
About 11:15 p.m., police were sent to East Bradley Avenue and North Neil Street where they found a pedestrian in the road with grave injuries.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Justin B. Young, 29, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, a victim of blunt force injuries.
The preliminary police investigation indicates Mr. Young was walking north across Bradley Avenue when he fell and was hit by an oncoming motorist.
Police said the driver has cooperated with them and was not impaired. No tickets have been issued.
Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation and the reconstruction of the accident.