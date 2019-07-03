URBANA — A Champaign man is headed to prison for 20 years after admitting that he fatally shot another man outside a west Champaign apartment complex on Thanksgiving weekend in 2017.

But Travis Marshall, 30, maintained the man he shot and killed, Martrell Johnson, 28, as well as Demario Larkin, with whom Marshall had earlier argued, were acting aggressively toward him and that he shot Mr. Johnson in the heat of an argument.

Marshall’s version of events and the lack of cooperation from Larkin and at least one other state witness, prompted Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach to offer Marshall a plea to second-degree murder.

Marshall accepted the offer and entered the guilty plea Wednesday afternoon before Judge Jason Bohm.

In exchange, more serious counts of first-degree murder were dismissed as was a less serious weapons charge.

Marshall, who last lived in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue, will be eligible for parole in 10 years. He was given credit on his sentence for almost a year already served in the county jail.

Champaign man charged with first-degree murder in November shooting Travis L. Marshall, 30, is accused of fatally shooting Martrell Johnson, 28, in the parking lot of the Countrybrook Apartments on Nov. 25.

Had he been convicted of murder and a jury believed he fired the gun, Marshall could have faced as many as 85 years in prison to be served at 100 percent time.

Laying out the facts for the judge, Banach said Marshall and his friends, Cozene Taylor and Camreona Russell, were at a party inside an apartment at Countrybrook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue where Larkin and Mr. Johnson were also present.

Larkin later told police that someone at the party — police don’t know who — accused him of “snorting powder,” or in other words, using drugs, which upset him. Russell said there was a loud dispute that led to tables being turned over.

Larkin told police Marshall hit him on the head with a handgun. The party host and the host’s mother got between the men to try to break it up.

Larkin and Mr. Johnson then left the party, heading down one set of outside stairs, while Marshall, Taylor and Russell left going down a different stairwell. The group met up in the parking lot where video surveillance recorded a man in dark clothing “pointing and firing a handgun multiple times, with multiple muzzle flashes visible,” Banach said.

Mr. Johnson is captured on video falling to the ground, hit in the chest by one of the bullets. Police never found a gun or shell casings, suggesting the bullets were apparently fired from a revolver, Banach said. However, fragments found at the scene all came from a single gun, Banach said.

Russell and Taylor were seen on video going back into the apartment building. Marshall did not.

Larkin remained with his dying friend until police arrived, and talked to them in the parking lot. He also gave another statement to detectives the next day.

However, when the case was previously set for trial in December, Larkin could not be found; neither could Russell. Larkin was eventually located and is in the county jail now waiting trial on a domestic battery charge. Russell remains at large, a warrant issued for her arrest.

Banach said as of last week, Larkin “was claiming to have no memory of the incidents that occurred and was unwilling to voluntarily testify.”

“We would have confronted him with his prior recorded statements,” Banach said, if the case had gone to trial.

But according to Dan Jackson, the Champaign attorney for Marshall, his client maintained that Mr. Johnson and Larkin were making threats directed at him and his family while in the parking lot.

Banach told the judge that Marshall “was acting under a sudden and intense passion resulting from a serious provocation,” namely, the threats.

“Defendant contends that at some point Martrell (Johnson) was grabbing towards his waistband as if to produce a weapon. Defendant contends that this occurred in the heat of the argument.”

Banach said Marshall had two prior adult convictions for possession of controlled substance and attempted armed violence.