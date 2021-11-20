RANKIN — One person is dead from injuries sustained in a fiery three-vehicle accident in northwestern Vermilion County on Friday.
The name of the deceased driver whose Chevrolet Blazer was crushed between two large trucks has not been released as authorities work to confirm that person’s identity.
Illinois State Police said the three vehicles were all headed north on Illinois 49 near Vermilion County Road 4000 N about 3:13 p.m.
The first vehicle in the line, a truck tractor driven by Corey Grant, 51, of Houston, began slowing for a school bus that was stopped in the road with its lights flashing.
The driver of the Blazer behind Grant also slowed. That person’s vehicle was then hit in the rear end by a semi trailer truck tractor driven by Stephen D. Muehling, 60, of Cissna Park.
The collision pushed the Blazer into the truck ahead of it, then the Blazer caught fire, quickly becoming totally engulfed in flames.
The driver was pronounced dead at the crash site. Muehling was issued a ticket for following too closely.