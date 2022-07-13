URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted to police he has an anger problem has been charged with aggravated battery to a child.
Jonathan R. Craig, 26, who listed an address in the 1200 block of East Florida Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on Class X felony charges alleging that he broke the upper leg and ribs of his own five-month-old child on or about July 7.
The child’s mother noticed that the baby was vomiting and crying any time someone touched her leg so took her to Carle Foundation Hospital on July 9. Medical personnel diagnosed a broken femur as well as both recent and older injuries to her ribs, an arm and wrist.
Craig’s wife told Urbana police that he could be “rough” with the baby and often gets frustrated about her crying.
After his arrest Tuesday, Craig admitted to police that he had an anger problem and that it was possible he caused the injuries to the baby’s ribs. He also said the baby almost fell off a bed and he grabbed her by the foot to catch her, which could have accounted for her leg injury. He also said it could have happened when he tried to adjust her in the car seat.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum told Judge Brett Olmstead that the Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the alleged abuse to the infant and that she and an older child have been removed from the home and placed with another relative.
If convicted of either of the counts of aggravated battery, Craig faces six to 30 years in prison. He's being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.