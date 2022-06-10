URBANA — A Philo man who admitted he had looked into the window of a female teen who lives near him several times in the last month was charged Friday with stalking.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said a deputy found William J. Wilson, 35, pinned to the ground late Thursday night by the young woman’s father.
The report said the 18-year-old woman told her dad about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, there was someone outside her bedroom window. The father took off chasing that person while she called 911 for help.
The deputy found the father on top of Wilson in an alley north of St. Thomas Church, about two blocks north of the home he had allegedly been looking into.
The father reported he had seen someone outside their home the night before wearing a dark shirt with reflective patches on both sleeves. He noted that Wilson was wearing the same shirt he had seen on the person on Wednesday night.
In answer to questions from the deputy, Wilson admitted “he had been into things he should not be because he was being dumb and bored.”
When the father caught Wilson, he had an object in his hand that was a combination of brass knuckles and a folding knife. The deputy also found pepper spray, binoculars and a flashlight on Wilson, who was in all dark clothing. He said he routinely carries the pepper spray and brass knuckles for his own protection.
Wilson said he did not know the young woman, whose house is less than a half-mile from his, and said he had never done anything like this before.
Pressed by the deputy, he ultimately admitted he had been on her property five to 10 times in the last several weeks but had no intention of harming her.
The victim told the deputy she had been hearing noises outside her bedroom window for the last month and once heard someone trying to open her window.
The stalking counts allege that he watched her “multiple times” between May and Thursday night from outside her bedroom window knowing she would fear for her safety and suffer emotional distress. They are Class 4 felonies carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.
The state’s attorney’s office also charged Wilson with a more serious felony count of attempted residential burglary for allegedly trying to open her bedroom window with the intent to commit stalking. If convicted of that, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead, hearing the facts of what allegedly happened, set Wilson’s bond at $750,000, ordered him to have no contact with the woman, not to be within 500 feet of her home, and, should he post bond, to be fitted with a GPS monitor.
Wilson was told to be back in court July 12.