URBANA — Father and son businessmen who admitted they had counterfeit merchandise for sale at their Champaign store have been sentenced to a form of probation.
Abdulla Saeed, 52, of Decatur, and his son, Mohamed Saeed, 20, whose last local address was on Comanche Drive in Champaign, each pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful possession of counterfeit items and were sentenced to two years of conditional discharge, a form of probation that does not require regular reporting to a probation officer.
The charges stemmed from a raid April 19, 2018, on the Golden Hour store at 301 W. Bloomington Road, where police found caps, wallets, and belts bearing sports trademarks and designer labels that were counterfeit.
Champaign police and agents from the Illinois Department of Revenue served a search warrant and seized 383 items.
Each man was also ordered to pay about $1,500 in fines, fees and costs.
A second felony case alleging that Mohamed Saeed engaged in similar activity in July 2017 was dismissed. In February 2018, he had been referred to the county’s second-chance probation program for that but the case had not been fully resolved at the time he was charged with the second case in May 2018.
A separate civil proceeding involving $16,700 that the state wants Mohamed Saeed to forfeit is unresolved.