CHAMPAIGN — The feds are putting Champaign-based Jimmy John’s on notice: They want to know what the sandwich chain is doing to prevent illness outbreaks caused by its ingredients.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a warning letter it sent to Jimmy John’s on Friday. In it, the federal agency wrote that the chain “engaged in a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce, specifically clover sprouts and cucumbers.”
The letter points to five outbreaks of E. coli or Salmonella tied to Jimmy John’s from 2012 to 2019.
The letter noted Jimmy John’s took corrective action after outbreaks in 2012 and 2019, but it said the FDA needs to see “information demonstrating long-term, sustainable corrections.”
Jimmy John’s has 15 business days to respond. If the problem is not corrected, the FDA said, it could take action to curtail Jimmy John’s operations.
The chain’s president, James North, said in a statement it has removed sprouts from the menu as a precaution.
In September 2019, Inspire Brands announced it was buying Jimmy John’s. The deal saw founder Jimmy John Liautaud step down as chairman and become an adviser.