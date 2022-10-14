URBANA — Two women have been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally purchasing and transferring a firearm that was used in the shooting death of a Champaign police officer last year.
The grand jury returned the indictment Oct. 4 against Regina Lewis, 27, of the 1200 block of Major Street, Normal, and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of the 5000 block of Port Hope Drive, Indianapolis, for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
The indictment and a related complaint were unsealed Friday.
Officials allege the gun in question was used by Darion M. Lafayette, 24, Champaign, in the shooting death of Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim in May 2021. Lafayette was also killed by Officer Jeffrey Creel. The two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at Town Center Apartments.
The indictment alleges Corruthers and Lewis conspired with Lafayette to buy and transfer a firearm to Lafayette, who could not legally buy a firearm because he was a convicted felon.
Corruthers bought a Glock 48 9-mm semi-automatic pistol and Sellier & Bellot 9-mm ammunition from a federal firearms licensee in Indianapolis. She allegedly made the purchases at the direction of Lafayette and Lewis.
The indictment alleges Corruthers falsely certified on an AFT form that she was the actual buyer of the firearm when she actually bought it for Lafayette and transferred it to him.
The two women are also accused of conspiring with Lafayette to cover up the discovery of the illegal purchase and transfer of the weapon by having Corruthers falsely report to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on April 26, 2021, that the Glock pistol was stolen from her around March of that year.
Lafayette used the gun 23 days later to shoot and kill Officer Oberheim.
The indictment alleges Corruthers and Lewis continued the cover up after Officer Oberheim’s death by agreeing to have Corruthers falsely tell an ATF special agent investigating the shooting that she bought the gun for herself and that it was stolen from her in March 2021. She said she did not know Lafayette.
Police arrested Corruthers and Lewis on the charges on Thursday.
They appeared by video before U.S. Magistrate Jonathan E. Hawley Friday in Peoria. Hawley set detention hearings for both women Oct. 19.
Both women were ordered temporarily detained pending the hearings.
Lewis and Corruthers are facing up to five years in prison if convicted for conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and up to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct. Each charge also carries a penalty of up to three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.