City attorney: ‘Officers acted with professional care in this situation’
CHAMPAIGN — In a ruling issued Tuesday, federal appellate judges agreed with a lower court’s dismissal of an excessive-force lawsuit filed by the sister of a well-known homeless man who died in 2016 after a struggle with Champaign police.
U.S. Circuit Judges Michael Kanne and David Hamilton agreed with Magistrate Judge Eric Long that the officers did not violate the rights of Richard “Richie” Turner, 54, who died at age 54 on Nov. 16, 2016.
“The undisputed facts show that the officers here used reasonable force,” the circuit judges wrote.
Mr. Turner became unresponsive during the incident, which took place shortly after 9 a.m. that Wednesday in the 600 block of South Sixth Street in Campustown, and he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The excessive-force lawsuit filed by his sister, Chandra Turner, was dismissed in November, but she appealed that ruling in December.
Chicago attorney Victor P. Henderson, who represents the Turner estate, said Mr. Turner’s family still doesn’t think the lawsuit should have been dismissed.
“The family did not agree with the decision of the trial court about the tragic death of Mr. Turner and, notwithstanding the decision of the appellate court, their position has not changed,” Henderson said.
He did not directly answer if they plan to appeal but added: “The arc of the moral universe is long,” referencing the first half of a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that ends, “but it bends toward justice.”
Fred Stavins, the city of Champaign’s attorney, said the officers acted professionally.
“The City extends its sympathy to Mr. Turner’s family with respect to Mr. Turner’s passing,” Stavins said.
“Most people appreciate that police officers are the first to respond to situations where citizens are in distress, as was the case here. The officers acted with professional care in this situation. We respect the rulings of both the Federal District Court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the City and the individual police officers.”
Raised in Champaign, Mr. Turner was a talented football player at Central High School and was remembered by friends as kindhearted, despite his mental issues and limited means.
Judges Kanne and Hamilton said that on the day he died, the officers thought Mr. Turner was “more disoriented than usual.”
This, “coupled with his unintelligible speech and repeated forays into the street, gave the officers probable cause to detain him for his own safety and that of others,” they wrote.
While Henderson argued that the officers should have monitored Mr. Turner from a distance instead of chasing him, Kanne and Hamilton said the officers’ probable cause gave them the power to detain him.
“With the benefit of hindsight, one can say that perhaps such an approach might have saved Mr. Turner’s life. But police training policies and best practices, while relevant, do not define what is reasonable under the Fourth Amendment,” they wrote.
They also found that since Mr. Turner continued to resist, the officers were justified when they placed him “in a prone position, pinned down his shoulder, handcuffed him and hobbled him.”
“Placing a knee on Mr. Turner’s shoulder was also not excessive given the undisputed evidence of his continued resistance on the ground,” Kanne and Hamilton wrote. “At each step of the encounter, the undisputed facts show that the officers used a reasonable amount of force. Critically, Mr. Turner’s body showed no signs of suffocation or trauma from the officers’ force.”
And they dismissed Henderson’s argument that Mr. Turner was only struggling to breathe, not resisting the officers.
“The estate ... has offered no evidence supporting this theory, and the autopsy results contradict it,” they wrote.
The autopsy report found that while the officers’ restraint “could be a contributing factor” to Mr. Turner’s death, it was not the cause.
Instead, it found that Mr. Turner had an enlarged heart and died of a heart attack, according to Long.
“There were no signs of suffocation or trauma to Mr. Turner’s body,” Kanne and Hamilton wrote.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also determined that there was “no evidence to support criminal charges against anyone in relation to Mr. Turner’s death.”