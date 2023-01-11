URBANA — A former University of Illinois student from China described violent sexual encounters with an older professor she thought she was in love with when she attended the UI as a 19-year-old in 2013.
The woman’s 3½-hours worth of questioning by the attorney for former UI Professor Gary Xu took much of Tuesday for a federal jury in Urbana to hear.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric Long gave the jurors several breaks to mitigate the effects of the uncomfortable testimony, which had been videotaped earlier this year. The woman was not in court to face Xu.
Six jurors and three alternates were picked Monday to hear the tawdry allegations of a multi-count civil lawsuit filed in September 2019 by three people who allege that Xu used his academic position to sexually and emotionally exploit his female Chinese students and threatened the life of a male professor from another school who publicized Xu’s alleged misconduct on a Chinese website.
Xu, represented by veteran Champaign attorney Jim Martinkus, has denied all the accusations, and is expected to present his case on Thursday. The case should go to the jury Friday. The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages.
The bulk of Tuesday’s testimony centered on the emotional distress suffered by an alleged victim of Xu’s sexual violence, who The News-Gazette has chosen not to name because of her allegations that he raped and beat her on multiple occasions during their two-year relationship.
The other plaintiffs are Xing Zhao, a female doctoral student studying under Xu between 2012 and 2015, who alleged he sexually harassed her and had her work on his paid commercial projects for little to no money, and Ao Wang, a male professor from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, who wrote about Xu’s alleged misdeeds in March 2018.
The counts initially filed in an 87-page complaint by McAllister Olivarius, a London-based law firm, include emotional distress, gender violence, sexual harassment, sex trafficking, forced labor and involuntary servitude.
That firm has also filed suit on behalf of the trio against the UI in the Illinois Court of Claims but that case remains unresolved.
The testimony was that Xu, who was married with children, was in a consensual sexual relationship with the student beginning in 2013, when she was 19 and he was 45.
At that time, he was the head of East Asian Languages and Cultures Department, having first been hired at the UI in 2001 as an assistant professor and later being promoted to an associate professor with tenure. She was a freshman when she met him.
The jury heard testimony Tuesday that during the time of his alleged affair, the UI had no written policy preventing such relationships between consenting faculty and students.
The woman, who now lives in Shanghai, said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from her two years with Xu. She described incidents of self-harm and suicide attempts that occurred during the relationship and after it ended in 2015.
She was frequently unable to remember details when pressed by Martinkus and blamed the PTSD.
“The memories are too painful and too blurred,” she said, urging him to refer to her medical records for the answers.
The woman was in general studies when, in the spring semester of 2013, she reached out to Xu to take an independent study course in cinema under his tutelage.
She said she met him in his office and he asked for her WeChat contact information, a popular Chinese messaging app, which she supplied him. In the fall of 2013, after she had met with him a few times in his office and at a coffee shop, “he confessed his love for me,” which she said shocked her.
She said the first time they had sex involved him driving her to his home in Champaign, an area she was unfamiliar with, when his family was away. She described a violent sexual encounter, to which she objected, that he later told her was an example of a “pornography genre” in which violence elicits excitement for the woman.
“You should feel … good that you are desired by a man in this way,” she recalled him saying.
The woman described vacillating between feeling trapped by Xu and worrying about her educational future and her ability to stay in the U.S. and thinking that she was in love with him and that he might make good on his promises to leave his wife.
She also said she got pregnant by Xu in 2014 but ended the pregnancy at his urging and expense.
The woman conceded that she filed formal complaints against Xu with the UI and recanted her allegations on more than one occasion.
The UI conducted an investigation of Xu, putting him on administrative leave with pay in January 2016. The UI concluded in May 2016 that he and the woman were indeed in an inappropriate sexual relationship but allowed him to continue to get pay until August 2018, when he resigned.