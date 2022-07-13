URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted getting guns for a boyfriend who is a felon has been sentenced to six months in federal prison.
Lawanda Rogers, 32, formerly Moore, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of East Willard Street, was sentenced Tuesday by Judge Michael Mihm for unlawfully transferring firearms to prohibited persons.
She pleaded guilty in November to getting a gun for a man she knew was a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess weapons.
At Tuesday’s sentencing, the government detailed how four guns lawfully purchased by Moore were ultimately seized from two felons during subsequent criminal investigations.
Moore's husband possessed one gun that she had purchased. It was seized from a hotel room along with narcotics in October 2015.
Her boyfriend had three firearms that were seized in November 2018 and June 2019 that she had also bought. Those guns, including one that had been used in a shooting in Champaign, were confiscated by police during drug investigations.
Mihm emphasized the seriousness of Moore's conduct, noting the dangerousness of buying guns then giving them to those unable to lawfully do so. She faced up to 10 years in federal prison.
"This case demonstrates clearly that those who purchase firearms for others will be held accountable," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Ritzer. "This sentence is a step forward in the fight against gun violence in our communities and sends a message to others engaged in the same dangerous behavior that it will not be tolerated."
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Champaign Police investigated the case.