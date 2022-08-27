URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is being required by federal transportation authorities to correct a deficiency related to its half-fare cab program for people with disabilities.
A Federal Transit Administration final report on a review done once every three years stated that at the time of the review, there was only one local taxi company participating in the half-fare cab program and that its fleet didn’t include any accessible vehicles.
The MTD provides the half-fare cab service offering discounted cab rides within MTD service boundaries as a supplemental service to its DASH Pass. The MTD has DASH passes for both seniors and those with disabilities that make it difficult for them to get on and off a bus.
“MTD stated if a DASH card holder requesting a taxi trip required an accessible vehicle, it could dispatch one from its van fleet, but it had no data to demonstrate that equivalent service was being provided in regard to response time, days and hours of service, fares or other equivalency factors,” the Federal Transit Administration report stated.
MTD Managing Director Karl Gnadt said the MTD has operated the half-fare cab program since the district was formed and he’s not aware of another transit service that offers such a program.
There are about 20 cab operators in Champaign-Urbana, he said, and none of them have service accessible to the disabled.
So the MTD will be providing the half-fare cab service itself, after new software is installed allowing for those rides to be scheduled not only in advance but on the fly, just as cab service can be provided to non-disabled users, he said.
The federal agency has required the MTD to correct the deficiency by Dec. 30 by submitting its procedures for monitoring the half-fare taxi program to the Regional Civil Right Officer to ensure equivalent service is being provided to people with disabilities.
The MTD is also being required to submit at least three months of data to demonstrate the equivalency of its service.
In all, the FTA focused on the MTD’s compliance with federal requirements in 23 areas, and found deficiencies in two of the 23.
The other deficiency — which Gnadt said has already been corrected — was related to an FTA master agreement that requires grant recipients to provide their proportionate amount of their non-federal share when drawing down the federal share to cover costs.
The MTD incorrectly drew down funds at 100 percent FTA share, according to the report.
“MTD explained that in both cases, the awards were overmatched and MTD chose to draw down the funds at 100 percent because Illinois DOT (Department of Transportation) was providing the local share and getting IDOT approval of the change orders was not timely,” the report says.
“MTD stated that it intended to amend the awards to correct the discrepancies, but it is not permissible to defer local share without prior FTA approval.”