URBANA — A Champaign man on parole in a weapons case who allegedly had a gun and drugs on him Friday is in the Champaign County Jail.
Walter Willis, 28, who listed an address in the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive, is being held on $250,000 bond after being charged Monday with armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon on parole.
A Champaign police report said officers on foot patrol in downtown Champaign about 11:30 p.m. Friday saw a large group of people congregated in a bank parking lot in the 100 block of West University Avenue.
Officers smelled cannabis and approached the group. As they did, Willis started to walk away. They asked him for identification and learned he was on parole for aggravated possession of a stolen firearm.
When they told him they would be patting him down, he allegedly struggled and tried to wrestle free. As he did, a semiautomatic handgun fell out of a bag he had on him.
Two officers sustained cuts, bruises and scrapes in the attempt to get Willis into custody.
Besides the loaded gun, police also found suspected Ecstasy tablets, five bags of sealed cannabis and keys in the area of the struggle.
Willis said the gun belonged to his girlfriend and that he had purchased the cannabis at a dispensary.
Last week, a grand jury indicted Willis for unlawful possession of cannabis. He was free on bond in that case, in which he was accused of having between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis on June 30 in Champaign.
If convicted of the more serious armed violence charge, Willis faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison.
Willis is scheduled to return to court Aug. 24.