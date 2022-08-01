Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.