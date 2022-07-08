URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he illegally had guns in a home in that city earlier this year has been sentenced to 5 ½ years in prison.
Charles E. Turner, 35, whose last known address was in the 400 block of East Bradley Avenue, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The charge stemmed from his arrest on March 10 at the home he shared with Justin Cavette, 33.
Charges against Cavette in the same case were dismissed when he pleaded guilty in May in a different case to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Cavette admitted in that case that on Nov. 7, 2019, he had guns at a Champaign apartment complex in the 200 block of Kenwood Road. With multiple prior felony convictions, Cavette is not allowed to have weapons.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had obtained a search warrant for the Bradley Avenue home based on previous drug sales there that they believed Cavette was conducting. In a bedroom the officers found two handguns and ammunition.
They also found Ecstasy, crack cocaine and cannabis in the house, but those were attributed to Cavette, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah.
As a convicted felon, Turner is not allowed to possess weapons.
His prior felony convictions include aggravated fleeing, retail theft, delivery of a controlled substance, and aggravated battery.
He was given credit on his sentence for 118 days served.