URBANA — A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having a gun in a car has been sentenced to two years in prison.
Shoen L. Russell III, 21, who listed addresses on Maple Park Drive and Dogwood Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Tom Difanis to unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said on June 2, Champaign police officers were on foot patrol in downtown Champaign when one of them saw a gun under the driver’s seat of a car on Main Street.
McCallum said the officers watched as Russell got in the car with another person. Once the car left, police made a traffic stop and recovered the gun.
Convicted of obstructing justice in 2017, Russell is not allowed to possess a weapon.
He was given credit on his sentence for 50 days served.