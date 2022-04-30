URBANA — A Rantoul man is due back in court in about three weeks after police found a gun, cannabis and cash allegedly linked to him.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 1 a.m. on April 20, Urbana police saw a vehicle that was associated with a shooting that is under investigation and began following it.
The vehicle took off, driving through residential neighborhoods at speed over 70 mph, running stop signs before crashing at Lincoln Avenue and Oregon Street.
A man ran from the vehicle carrying a backpack. Residents of a nearby apartment building reported seeing a person throw an item toward garbage dumpsters at 907 Oregon Street.
In that area, police found a Glock 9 mm pistol with no serial number. They also found a backpack that had identification for Jaesen Warner-Uduebor, 21, of the 400 block of Wabash Avenue, in it, as well as about four ounces (117 grams) of cannabis and over $1,000 in cash.
Police found Warner-Uduebor hiding in the 900 block of Nevada Street and arrested him. He said he was the passenger in the vehicle but declined to name the driver.
Warner-Uduebor was charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and possession of cannabis.
If convicted of the most serious charge - armed violence - he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.
Rietz said Warner-Uduebor is on probation for aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer from a 2020 incident in which he dragged a state trooper as he took off.
He remains in the county jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.