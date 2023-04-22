URBANA — An Urbana man with felony convictions who allegedly had a gun two years ago is in the Champaign County Jail.
Andrew Ashby, 31, whose last known address was in the 2400 block of East Illinois Street, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed habitual criminal that had been filed in October 2021.
According to an Urbana police report, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of West Springfield Avenue on Feb. 28, 2021, and found Ashby, who they knew did not live at the address.
Officers saw him make movements near a table where they later found a handgun that had been reported stolen.
Ashby denied any involvement in the shooting and people living at the address said they did not know him and that the gun was not theirs.
DNA taken from the gun was ultimately matched to Ashby.
He was arraigned Friday on the Class X felony charge and told to return to court June 27.
Champaign County court records show that Ashby has prior convictions for robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
He’s being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.