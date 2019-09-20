URBANA — A convicted felon who tried to flee from police while armed with a loaded gun has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison.
Over the objection of a prosecutor, Judge Tom Difanis agreed to allow Joseph Gordon, 24, who listed an address in the 2700 block of Sangamon Drive, Champaign, to remain free until Sept. 27.
Gordon pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, admitting that he had a loaded 9 mm handgun in a car he was in on Nov. 4, 2018.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a police officer tried to pull Gordon over for a traffic violation near Kenwood Drive and William Street in Champaign that day but he instead sped off and turned into a driveway on Sangamon.
As police were trying to get a drug-sniffing dog to walk around the car, Gordon pulled into a garage and locked the car doors. He eventually came out and police found the loaded gun, with its serial number scratched off, under the seat, Lozar said.
Lozar said Gordon had previous convictions for armed robbery, escape, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.
His attorney, Assistant Public Defender Ben Dyer, asked the judge to allow Gordon to remain free a week to make arrangements for his family.
“Since this case started, he’s had the best year of his life,” Dyer told the judge, citing a new child and other children for whom Gordon acts as primary caretaker and the fact that he’s had no other trouble with the law.