URBANA — A man who admitted he placed a loaded gun in a diaper bag earlier this year has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Anthony Hearnes, 29, who listed addresses in the 1400 block of Silver Street in Urbana and in Chicago, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said Hearnes admitted that on July 9, he put a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in a diaper bag in the rear of a car in which he was a passenger.
Urbana police found the gun after pulling the car over in the 300 block of East University Avenue in Urbana about 2:30 p.m. because the officer knew the female driver’s license had been suspended.
She told police she knew nothing about the gun and Hearnes admitted he had put it in the bag. The officer learned the gun had been reported stolen earlier this year in Urbana.
Because of a 2011 conviction for aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, Hearnes’ only previous conviction, he faced an extended prison term of between two and 10 years.
He was given credit on his sentence for 78 days already served.