URBANA - An Urbana man who possessed a 9 mm handgun at a time he was not allowed to has been sentenced to five years in prison.
In return for Tevin Gant’s guilty plea to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, the state dismissed a more serious charge accusing him of being an armed habitual criminal.
Gant, 29, who last lived in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosebaum to having the gun on March 2.
Gant was arrested by University of Illinois police who initially stopped him for speeding on University Avenue. Gant admitted he had cannabis in his pocket, then ran from the officer.
Police found him hiding near garbage containers at the Taco Bell. Under a car nearby, police found a Glock 9 mm and cannabis.
Charges that Gant possessed the cannabis and resisted police were also dismissed as was a separate felony case in which he was charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis and criminal trespass in February in Champaign.
Gant was given credit on his sentence for 144 days served. He was also ordered to forfeit the Glock to UI police.