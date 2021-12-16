URBANA — An Urbana man who violated his parole by having a gun is headed back to prison for 18 years.
Kenne Dye, 33, who last lived in the 2400 block of Prairie Green, was also sentenced to an additional two years in prison for resisting a peace officer during a fight in the county jail.
Dye pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of a weapon by a felon on parole.
The charge stemmed from a July 15, 2020, search of his home in Urbana by a parole officer who found a loaded gun and ammunition for it.
Dye, a multiple-convicted felon, was on parole for a home invasion conviction for which he had been sentenced to 20 years in prison in Vermilion County in 2010.
As a felon, he is not allowed to have weapons and because of his extensive criminal record, he was charged with a Class X felony for having the gun, meaning he could have received as many as 30 years behind bars.
Instead, in a negotiated plea agreement, Dye was sentenced to 18 years with credit for a year and five months he has already served in the county jail.
Other Class X and Class 1 felony charges alleging that on that July date he was an armed habitual criminal and had cocaine, heroin and Ecstasy in his house that he intended to sell were dismissed as part of his plea.
He also pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer for pushing back against a correctional officer at the satellite jail in Urbana on Jan. 2. That officer was trying to keep him separated from another inmate with whom he had been fighting. The officer had to go to the emergency room to have an injury to his hand evaluated.
The two years he received for that has to be served consecutively to his sentence for the weapons conviction.
Court records show Dye has other convictions for residential burglary, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and domestic battery.