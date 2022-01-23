CHAMPAIGN — It will be five years, come June 26, since a synthetic opioid drug overdose claimed the life of Ellen Mennenga’s son, Robb.
For her, his death remains every bit as much a murder as the deaths of young people being killed by violence in the streets, though not everyone sees it that way, she said.
“Sometimes, when I say to people he was murdered, they say, ‘he was a drug user, so what do you expect,’” Mennenga said.
Robb Mennenga, a former local attorney and heroin user, died in 2017 due to poisoning by the synthetic opioid acrylfentanyl, a fentanyl derivative he may have used unknowingly thinking he was getting heroin.
Since his death, Mennenga and her husband, Lowell, of Champaign have maintained a Facebook page called “Robb’s Odyssey” to share information about fentanyl and its dangers, and they post everything they can find, she said.
“I think there’s more awareness,” Ellen Mennenga said. “But I also think there’s a lot more fentanyl.”
When used legally, fentanyl is a prescription opioid pain reliever commonly used in anesthesia.
Used illegally, sometimes unknowingly when it’s been laced into other drugs sold on the street, it becomes a stealthy killer.
The organization Families Against Fentanyl says fentanyl poisoning has become responsible for 64 percent of drug fatalities in the U.S. — and it was the top cause of death for adults 18-45 in 2020, topping suicides, car accidents and COVID-19 deaths in that age group.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives were involved in 32 of the county’s approximately 74 overdose deaths last year, with toxicology reports not yet available for 12 of the deaths.
Still under investigation in Champaign are suspected overdose deaths of three men between ages 27 and 30, all found dead this past Christmas morning in the same home on O’Connor Court, Champaign.
On Christmas Eve, a 29-year-old man was found dead in an Urbana hotel, possibly of a drug overdose. He had already been approved for a drug court self-help program and died just a few days ahead of his first scheduled appearance.
There were actually multiple drug overdoses in the community, not all of them fatal, over Christmas weekend, according to Champaign police Sgt. John Lieb, head of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
Seven years ago, he recalled, heroin was “clearly big, but we weren’t seeing a lot of fentanyl.”
These days, Lieb said, “it seems fentanyl is more and more prevalent. We’ve had controlled buys when we thought we were buying 100 percent heroin and it was half fentanyl.”
Northrup said the use of fentanyl has been growing so much, it’s actually become uncommon not to find it in toxicology reports for overdose deaths.
“If we’re seeing heroin, it’s probably got fentanyl mixed in with it,” he said.
Because dealers often cut drugs with fentanyl — to save money and/or make what they’re selling more potent — drug buyers often don’t know what they’re getting.
On the flip side, Northrup and others say news of a drug overdose death tends to have the effect of sending more buyers to the dealer that sold the deceased person the drugs — in the belief that they’ll be getting something more potent.
“They think they can handle it,” Northrup said.
‘That’s not a drug you mess with’
Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and up to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is enough to kill most people.
To get an idea just how small an amount 2 milligrams of fentanyl or a fentanyl derivative is, “it would easily fit on the head of a pin,” said Dr. Michael Smith, medical director of Carle Regional Emergency Medical Services.
“The amount of this that can kill you is minuscule,” he said.
Heather Rumple, drug court specialist with the Champaign County probation department, conducts random testing on drug-court participants and people on probation.
There are some people who will deliberately use fentanyl because they can’t get heroin, she said, but she’s also witnessed the shock people experience when they’re informed their drug test picked up fentanyl.
“People will say, ‘I smoked weed or I used cocaine, but I did not take fentanyl,’” she said.
“Most people will tell you that’s not a drug you mess with, (that) I would never take that drug, that could be fatal to me,” she said.
According to the toxicology reports Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has so far for 2021 deaths, there were 25 drug overdose deaths in that county last year, 16 of them involving the use of fentanyl alone or in combination with other drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
Dealers cut their drugs with fentanyl because it’s cheap and easier to get their hands on, McFadden said.
Most vulnerable to overdose deaths are people straight out of drug rehab who relapse and think their bodies can handle the same amount of drugs they took before, she said, “and they can’t handle it.”
Having Narcan (naloxone) — a readily available treatment for overdoses of fentanyl and other opioids — on hand unfortunately won’t help someone using drugs alone or with a group where non-drug-using friends and family members aren’t around, McFadden said.
“Everybody can’t be drugged up and expect somebody to administer the Narcan,” she said.
Fentanyl is so potent, it doesn’t take much to overdose, McFadden said.
Sometimes, it takes multiple doses of Narcan to bring someone back, she said, “and it doesn’t always work.”
And here’s something McFadden said she often hears about the reaction of some people who were saved by Narcan: They get angry because they get a headache, “and you stole their high from them.”
‘Safe to say fentanyl is here to stay’
Drug overdoses are less than 1 percent of the emergency-room volumes at OSF HealthCare’s hospitals in Urbana and Danville, according to OSF’s EMS medical director for this region, Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand.
But while the percentage overall is comparatively small, both he and Smith have noticed overdose cases sometimes coming in spurts likely linked to the same bad batches or batches containing more fentanyl.
Most people overdosing on opioids who have gotten a Narcan treatment — by a family member, friend or first responder — tend to survive, Bloomstrand said.
“What we’re seeing is more and more lay public have Narcan handy and have used it on someone who’s overdosed,” he said.
Narcan helps when someone overdosing gets it quickly enough, Smith said, but, like McFadden, he knows it often doesn’t help a drug user overdosing alone and out of sight from others, or drug users found by people who are too afraid to call for help thinking they or the drug user will get into trouble.
“A lot of those people die,” he said.
Smith and Bloomstrand have also both observed a COVID-19 pandemic impact on accidental overdoses over the past couple of years.
After the loss of a job or a loved one or other trauma, Smith said, some people will turn to drugs.
Prescribed legitimately for necessary pain relief, opioids are safe to take for short-term periods under two weeks, and some people with chronic pain, such as cancer patients, can take low doses safely for extended periods, Smith said.
It’s when people continue using these drugs because they like the effects, build up a tolerance and then need more, that trouble begins, he said.
If there’s one thing he and Bloomstrand want everyone to know, it’s that Narcan is available with training on how to administer it through the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and sold over-the-counter in drugstores. They encourage family members and friends of drug users to have it on hand.
“Having a dose of that can be immediately life-saving,” Smith said
He also emphasizes treatment programs are available that can help.
Five years ago, Carle prioritized addiction treatment as a need, and patients who end up in Carle’s emergency department are referred to Carle’s addiction recovery program, Smith said.
His solution: directing people to help.
“It’s safe to say fentanyl is here to stay and will be a higher and higher percentage of what people buy on the streets,” Smith said.