Ad Astra
(Starts Friday) Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father (Tommy Lee Jones) and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe. Rated PG-13. 122 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.
Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
★★★★
(Starts Wednesday) A visually stunning and alarming film that travels around the world to bear witness to the many environmental crimes man has inflicted on the planet over the last century. From Chile to Siberia, Houston to Italy and beyond, the filmmakers vividly bring to the big screen sights of massive oil refineries that stretch for miles, incredible industrial excavations that have wiped out villages and 30 acre landfills, all of which are rendered with startling clarity. Rarely has a film about the end of the world looked as beautiful as this as directors Jennifer Baichwal and Edward Burtynsky utilize the widescreen format to brilliant effect, starkly capturing the size and scope of the devastation they capture. A vital documentary and perhaps the best of the year. (Chuck Koplinski) Not Rated. 87 minutes. ART.
Downton Abbey
★★★
(Starts Friday) The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Gorgeous to look at and light in tone, this elaborate production will satisfy all of the shows faithful fans. However, anybody with no prior knowledge of the characters and situations will be at sea. (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG. 122 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.
Goosebumps 2
(2018) (Starts Friday) Two young friends find a magic book that brings a ventriloquist’s dummy to life. Rated PG. 90 minutes. HAR.
Hotel Transylvania
★★★
(2012) (Starts Friday) This animated feature is great fun as Count Dracula (voice by Adam Sandler), passing the time running an upscale resort for monsters, becomes concerned when his 118-year-old daughter Mavis (Selena Gomez) falls for a young human who has stumbled upon their hotel. The kids will love the shenanigans, but adults will appreciate this modern, humorous take on the cinema’s classic monsters. (Chuck Koplinski). Rated PG. 91 minutes. HAR.
Hustlers
★★★
Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Smarter than you might expect, at its core this small-scale heist film is a star turn for Jennifer Lopez and nothing more. (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 109 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.
Iyengar: The Man, Yoga, and the Student’s Journey
(Starts Sunday) Feature documentary on the life, struggle, and teaching of world-renowned yogi BKS Iyengar. Not Rated. 107 minutes. ART.
The Maltese Falcon
★★★★
(1941) (Starts Sunday) John Huston’s seminal crime drama is an essential piece of 1940s cinema as it marked the beginning of a series of fruitful collaborations between the director and star Humphrey Bogart and also set a template for a new breed of hard-edged detective features. In a film adapted from the Dashiell Hammett novel, private eye Sam Spade (Bogart) becomes involved with a group of nefarious characters searching for the elusive title object, a priceless statuette with a storied history. Huston keeps the film moving at a near relentless pace, keeping the audience back on its heels with the barrage of clues and information he throws their way, while the incredible cast — Mary Astor as the duplicitous Brigid O’Shaughnessy, Peter Lorre as the weasely Joel Cairo, Sydney Greenstreet in his film debut as the sly Kasper Gutman — creates one of the most memorable rogue’s galleries in film history. The story continues to be captivating even after multiple viewings while Bogart’s star-making performance serves as notice of greater things to come. (Chuck Koplinski). Not Rated. 100 minutes. SAV.
Official Secrets
★★★
(Starts Friday) The true story of Katharine Gun (Keira Knightley), a British whistleblower who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Though overlong, this is a vital film that speaks to the importance of telling the truth for the greater good and the power and necessity of a free press to expose the truth no matter what the circumstances. (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 112 minutes. ART.
Rambo: Last Blood
(Starts Friday) Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. Rated R. 89 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. This film was not screened for critics.
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
★★★
(Starts Friday) A group of teens face their fears in order to save their lives. Based on the books by Alvin Schwartz, director Andre Ovredal does a marvelous job of creating a genuinely creepy atmosphere and mixing a few thrills with genuine scares. A bit long, but ultimately effective. (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 111 minutes. HAR.
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
★★★
(2010) (Starts Friday) This adaptation of the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley focuses on the title character (Michael Cera), a guitar player with no direction in his life, who falls for the beautiful but distant Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). The problem is that he must fight and defeat her seven evil exes in order to win her hand. The film is consistently funny and visually inventive with Cera giving a winning performance that keeps us firmly in his character’s corner. This help sustains our interest even when the repetitive nature of the plot tilts toward tedium. (Chuck Koplinski). Rated PG-13. 112 minutes. ART.
Tigers Are Not Afraid
★★★
(Starts Friday) A dark fairy tale about a gang of five children trying to survive the horrific violence of the cartels and the ghosts created every day by the drug war. Haunting and grim, this visually striking movie is a vicious indictment of modern drug cartels as well as a genuinely eerie ghost story. Though it meanders a bit, there’s no question that the horrific images it contains will stick with you. (Chuck Koplinski) Not Rated. 83 minutes. ART.